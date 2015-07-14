Raiders Attend Special Olympics Final Leg Torch Run

Several members of the Oakland Raiders, as well as a group of Raiderettes, attended the Final Leg Torch Run for the Special Olympics Tuesday at Kaiser Permanente in Oakland, Calif.

"We are excited to be a part of the torch run ceremony," said tackle Dan Kistler. "The Oakland Raiders are proud to be a part of Special Olympics Northern California and the 2015 Special Olympics World Games through sponsorship and raising public awareness. We are thrilled to be part of this kickoff to showcase the impact of the World Games."

Kistler then introduced the Raiderettes who performed following the conclusion of his speech.