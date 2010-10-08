Raiders Celebrate Hispanic Heritage

Oct 08, 2010 at 02:28 AM
100810-fiesta-story.jpg

Check out the photo gallery!

The Oakland Raiders are dedicated to multicultural initiatives and celebrated Hispanic Heritage month with their 9th annual Fiesta Latina during the game against the Houston Texans. The Raiders celebrated with several musical and dance performances representing the diversity of the Latin American history and culture during the pregame and halftime ceremonies.

The Fiesta also took place prior to the game in Raiderville. As the fans walked through the parking lot, Gladiators of Rock and En Vivo Band took the stage and played their original compositions filling Raiderville with the Latin beats and a vibrant energy.

The sounds of guitars and maracas, and voices were heard across the Coliseum complex and the rhythms of the dances, the salsa and the mariachi filled the air.  

The Raider Nation was able to celebrate Latino culture throughout the day. Through the Fiesta Latina celebration, "we know that we are truly appreciated," said David Cortez.

Jose Hernandez drove 650 miles (325 miles each way) just to be able to watch the Silver and Black take the field against the Texans. Hernandez makes the same trip for every home game, showing the commitment of the Latino fan base to the Oakland Raiders. "It is good to be identified as a Latino. We can feel proud of our own roots, yet no matter where you come from, we're all one in the Raider Nation, Viva los Raiders!" said Hernandez.

The Oakland Raiders honored Hispanic heritage in a unique and special way. With a pregame performance by the Brazilian Capoeira Arts Center and a traditional dance by Campania Mexico Danza at halftime, in addition to the festivities in Raiderville, the Raiders created an entire game day experience of Hispanic entertainment.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

