Raiders Celebrate Punt, Pass & Kick Regional Winner

Jan 23, 2015 at 07:24 AM
/assets/images/imported/OAK/photos/2017/July/eddie_byline_072117.jpg
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

Collin-cp.jpg

Photo by Tom Gonzales

Several members of the Oakland Raiders attended a celebration for eighth grader Collin Travasos at Harvest Park Middle School in Pleasanton, Calif. on Thursday afternoon.

Travasos participated in the Punt, Pass & Kick competition throughout the 2014 football season, choosing to represent the Oakland Raiders, and won his regional competition, going on to place fourth nationally in his age bracket.

"I think it's amazing for a kid to come out of Pleasanton, to be fourth in the nation at his position at the Punt, Pass & Kick; I think it's a tremendous accomplishment," said RB Maurice Jones-Drew, who attended the event with CB Taiwan Jones and G Kevin Boothe. "I just think that when you see kids like Collin, that can go out there and compete at the highest levels and they're able to compete in front of thousands in the eighth grade, it shows the poise that he has."

Collin was honored in an outdoor ceremony, where members of the Oakland Raiders as well as and principal, Ken Rocha, and Parvin Ahmadi, Superintendent of the Pleasanton Unified School District speaking, offered their public congratulations to him.

"It's a tremendous honor that he has achieved here," Boothe said. "The one thing that struck me about Collin is his calm and cool demeanor. I could see he'll be very successful at whatever he does later in life."

In addition to his accomplishments in the Punt, Pass & Kick competition, Travasos is a goalkeeper for one of the US Soccer Development Academies.

He is also an avid Raiders fan, and said that the decision of which team to represent during the competition was an easy one.

"What other team could I choose?" he said. "Raider Nation. They're committed to excellence."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders bring NFL's Latinx Heritage Month celebration to Las Vegas

As part of the NFL's Latinx Heritage Month, the Raiders hosted 50 youth from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada for an afternoon celebration at the Discovery Children's Museum.
news

Raiders, Intermountain Healthcare honor Nevada high schools with new helmet wall at Allegiant Stadium

The Battle Born display was revealed this morning with the football helmets of 96 Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association high school football teams.
news

Allegiant Stadium sees big turnout of fans receiving first vaccinations to attend Monday night opener

Around 300 people received vaccinations at Allegiant Stadium on gameday in order to attend the thriller against the Baltimore Ravens.
news

Credit One Bank partners with Raiders to launch 'One for the Community' program

For each successful extra point kicked by the Raiders during the regular season, Credit One Bank will donate $2,000 to local charities.
news

Raiders team up with Intermountain Healthcare for helmet giveaway

The Raiders this week collaborated with Intermountain Healthcare to donate helmets to members of the Canyon Springs and Valley High School football teams. 
news

Raiders, Intermountain Healthcare host football clinic for youth coaches

The clinics are developed by football experts and medical specialists to help coaches provide exceptional football experiences to their players and become Heads up Certified by USA Football. 
news

Raiders host Nike 11-On event for Southern Nevada boys high school football teams

Sixteen Las Vegas area high school teams participated in the Nike 11-On at Valley High School.
news

Q&A: Aces star A'ja Wilson on the Raiders, visiting Allegiant Stadium and more

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards sat down with the 2020 WNBA MVP to catch up on the landscape of Las Vegas sports.
news

Las Vegas Raiders collaborate with Gaudin Motor Company to auction Raiders edition Ford Bronco for charity

The 2021 Badlands Raiders edition Ford Bronco raised $275,000 for the two Las-Vegas based charities this past weekend.
news

Derek Carr embracing the Las Vegas community through the Golden Knights' playoff success

No. 4 has loved the electricity the Golden Knights have brought to the city — and can't wait for Raiders fans to emulate it.
news

Paramount Network's 'Bar Rescue' gets a hand from a couple of Raiders

Clelin Ferrell and Trayvon Mullen appear on latest episode of 'Bar Rescue' that aired Sunday night.
news

Raiders host Girls Flag Football All-Star Game, Combine, Clinic

These activities were part of the "Inspire" program, a unique endeavor presented by Allegiant, which stepped in to provide several assets for the participants including camp shirts and giveaway items.
Advertising