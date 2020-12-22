Rodney Hudson earns Commitment to Excellence Award for unprecedented fourth-straight year

For a record fourth consecutive year, center Rodney Hudson was voted by his Raiders teammates to receive the Commitment to Excellence Award. The Commitment to Excellence Award is presented annually to the Raider who best exemplifies hard work, leadership, and excellence on and off the field throughout the season. The honor originated in 1967 as the Gorman Award and was re-named the Commitment to Excellence Award in 1983.

In 2019, Hudson became the first Raider to win the award in three consecutive years. Pro Football Hall of Famer Tim Brown was named the Commitment to Excellence Award winner six times overall while another Pro Football Hall of Famer, Marcus Allen, won the honor five times during his Raiders career. Ken Stabler, who is also in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was a three-time recipient.