Clelin Ferrell dominates Jets in return from Reserve/COVID list

Ferrell notched two sacks, two forced fumbles, six tackles, six quarterback pressures and a 90.7 PFF pass rush grade.

"Defensively, we had some really good individual efforts by Cle Ferrell," said Coach Gruden. "He got to go inside and made a play there. He made big plays as an inside pass rusher and as an edge rusher. We need him."

The Raiders will most certainly need Ferrell and the rest of the defense to play well in this last stretch of the season. The 7-5 Raiders will be facing the 8-4 Indianapolis Colts at home this Sunday, as both teams are currently fighting for a AFC wild-card spot in the playoffs. No. 96 believes that if the team can come together as a whole in all three phases of the game, then "there's not a team in this league that isn't afraid of us."

"Offense, defense and special teams, we have to complement each other," said Ferrell. "It's time to really put this thing together.