Clelin Ferrell dominates Jets in return from Reserve/COVID list

The way Clelin Ferrell played Sunday against the Jets, you would've never assumed he has just come off of the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
"Obviously when you have the game taken away from you, anytime you have the chance to step back on the field it's really happy," said Ferrell. "I could contribute; I could help my teammates out on plays. I did not want to lose when I came out here, especially in my first game back, because I felt like a part of the reason we lost those two games because I wasn't playing."
Ferrell came into MetLife Stadium with the mentality of proving his worth to himself and his teammates after the losses to the Kansas City Chiefs and the Atlanta Falcons in his absence. With his performance, he did just that.
Ferrell notched two sacks, two forced fumbles, six tackles, six quarterback pressures and a 90.7 PFF pass rush grade.
"Defensively, we had some really good individual efforts by Cle Ferrell," said Coach Gruden. "He got to go inside and made a play there. He made big plays as an inside pass rusher and as an edge rusher. We need him."
The Raiders will most certainly need Ferrell and the rest of the defense to play well in this last stretch of the season. The 7-5 Raiders will be facing the 8-4 Indianapolis Colts at home this Sunday, as both teams are currently fighting for a AFC wild-card spot in the playoffs. No. 96 believes that if the team can come together as a whole in all three phases of the game, then "there's not a team in this league that isn't afraid of us."
"Offense, defense and special teams, we have to complement each other," said Ferrell. "It's time to really put this thing together.
"There's still a long way to go, but during this last stretch we really have to focus in on putting it all together as a team and really realizing that we have the ability to go really, really deep into the playoffs."
View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 13 victory against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.