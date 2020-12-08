Clelin Ferrell dominates Jets in return from Reserve/COVID list

Dec 08, 2020 at 12:47 PM
Levi Edwards

The way Clelin Ferrell played Sunday against the Jets, you would've never assumed he has just come off of the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

"Obviously when you have the game taken away from you, anytime you have the chance to step back on the field it's really happy," said Ferrell. "I could contribute; I could help my teammates out on plays. I did not want to lose when I came out here, especially in my first game back, because I felt like a part of the reason we lost those two games because I wasn't playing."

Ferrell came into MetLife Stadium with the mentality of proving his worth to himself and his teammates after the losses to the Kansas City Chiefs and the Atlanta Falcons in his absence. With his performance, he did just that.

Ferrell notched two sacks, two forced fumbles, six tackles, six quarterback pressures and a 90.7 PFF pass rush grade.

"Defensively, we had some really good individual efforts by Cle Ferrell," said Coach Gruden. "He got to go inside and made a play there. He made big plays as an inside pass rusher and as an edge rusher. We need him."

The Raiders will most certainly need Ferrell and the rest of the defense to play well in this last stretch of the season. The 7-5 Raiders will be facing the 8-4 Indianapolis Colts at home this Sunday, as both teams are currently fighting for a AFC wild-card spot in the playoffs. No. 96 believes that if the team can come together as a whole in all three phases of the game, then "there's not a team in this league that isn't afraid of us."

"Offense, defense and special teams, we have to complement each other," said Ferrell. "It's time to really put this thing together.

"There's still a long way to go, but during this last stretch we really have to focus in on putting it all together as a team and really realizing that we have the ability to go really, really deep into the playoffs."

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Jets - Week 13

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 13 victory against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

A view of the goal post at MetLife Stadium, the stadium for the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden arrives to the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) arrives to the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota's (8) cleats before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg's (47) cleats before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley (51) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley (51) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders tight ends huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defensive line huddles before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Head Coach Jon Gruden before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders specialists huddle before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) and tight end Derek Carrier (85) wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) is introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Mikey Owens/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Mikey Owens/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) forces a fumble during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Mikey Owens/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) recovers a fumble during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Bill Kostroun/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) recovers a fumble during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) receives the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) celebrates with cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) heads to the end zone on a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) heads to the end zone on a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Mikey Owens/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) heads to the end zone on a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with teammates after making a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Mikey Owens/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Mikey Owens/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Noah K. Murray/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) celebrates after breaking up a pass during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) rushes the punter during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Mikey Owens/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) holds a football on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) line up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a game winning 46-yard touchdown pass during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Adam Hunger/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a game winning 46-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates after making a game winning 46-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates with wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) after making a game winning 46-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Noah K. Murray/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates with defensive end Vic Beasley (51) after making a game winning 46-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates with teammates after making a game winning 46-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

