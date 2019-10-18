Raiders Coaches of the Week: Week 6

Each week on Raiders.com, a coach from the Oakland and Las Vegas areas will be chosen as the Coach of the Week, and each will be awarded with a $1,000 donation to the school's football program, presented by Gatorade.

Oakland

Brad Bowers, from San Leandro High School in San Leandro, California was named The Oakland Raiders High School "Coach of the Week". The Pirates had a dominating performance at home winning 53-28. The win improved San Leandro to a 3-2 record and 1-0 in conference play. Follow the Oakland Raiders High School "Coach of the Week" program on raiders.com.

Las Vegas