Raiders Coaches of the Week: Week 6

Oct 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM


Each week on Raiders.com, a coach from the Oakland and Las Vegas areas will be chosen as the Coach of the Week, and each will be awarded with a $1,000 donation to the school's football program, presented by Gatorade.

Oakland

Brad Bowers, from San Leandro High School in San Leandro, California was named The Oakland Raiders High School "Coach of the Week". The Pirates had a dominating performance at home winning 53-28. The win improved San Leandro to a 3-2 record and 1-0 in conference play. Follow the Oakland Raiders High School "Coach of the Week" program on raiders.com.

Las Vegas

Joe Aznarez, from Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, was named The Oakland Raiders High School "Coach of the Week". The Panthers won a tough game by winning 36-35. A 2-point conversion stop in overtime sealed the victory. The win improved the Panthers to 5-1 on the season. Follow the Oakland Raiders High School "Coach of the Week" program on raiders.com.

