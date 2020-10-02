Raiders DC Paul Guenther details how the team's run defense can improve in Week 4

Through three weeks of action, the Las Vegas Raiders have struggled against the run, but defensive coordinator Paul Guenther doesn't see a need to overreact.

It's still early, but the Silver and Black are giving up 5.6 yards per carry (the third-most in the NFL) and have been gashed for 491 rushing yards (the fifth most in the NFL). The numbers are hard to dispute; however, there's a handful of contributing factors as to why the Raiders are having a hard time against the run.

During his media availability Thursday, Guenther suggested that the defense has to improve at one of the game's fundamental principles, tackling. Throughout the first half, Guenther was pleased with his unit's effort, but in the second half, he hoped to see better execution from everyone involved.

"In the second half for some reason, we decided to come out and not tackle the runner," Guenther stated. "We have to do a better job of tackling, we've made an emphasis of that coming off the COVID thing – no spring practice, training camp was limited with live tackling and that's something we preached. It was disappointing to see.

"I think we had 19 missed tackles in the game and that's far too many to win any ball game let alone against a team like New England. We have to do a better job of whoever is in the spot to make the play and make the tackle, they have to get the runner on the ground, whether it be a receiver or a running back."

Schematically, the defense did a good job during Week 3 of limiting the Patriots' best runner, Cam Newton. The former Auburn Tiger has a knack for breaking off big runs, bulldozing his opponents with his 6'5" frame. Newton rushed nine times for 27 yards, his longest scamper coming on a 21-yard play, but most importantly the Silver and Black prevented him from finding the end zone.