'We have something special going on': Raiders defense comes up with big-time plays in big-time moments

Nov 05, 2023 at 06:30 PM
Maileena Faaita

The Raiders were back at home against the New York Giants and the defense put on a clinic, helping the team secure their fourth win of the season, 30-6 over the New York Giants.

The Silver and Black came out hot, forcing the Giants to a quick three-and-out on the opening drive and it's fair to say that set the tempo for the remainder of the game.

"I feel like the defense played as a whole," defensive end Tyree Wilson said postgame, after recording his second career sack. "A lot of people out there making plays and a lot of people were out there hungry to get the W. Our goal was to shut them out and we came pretty close."

The defense held the Giants to just six points, forced two turnovers and only allowed three third-down conversions from the Giants' 12 attempts. If that wasn't impressive enough, the defense tallied eight sacks on the day. The last time the Raiders had a game with eight or more sacks was back in Week 8 of the 2010 season against the Seattle Seahawks. Of those eight sacks, three of those came from defensive end Maxx Crosby.

"It was a blast. We had a lot of fun out there," Crosby said. "You can feel it. The energy was crazy and we sustained it the whole game. I feel like this D-line group, we have something special going on."

The Raiders have also emphasized how crucial it is to capitalize on turnovers and they did just that, not once, but twice. The first interception of the game came from cornerback Amik Robertson as he notched his second pick of the season.

"I'm just doing my job being myself within the scheme," he said. "Once I saw the ball then I knew it was mine."

That interception ultimately led to a four-play, 60-yard drive that ended with running back Josh Jacobs in the end zone.

A few moments later, cornerback Nate Hobbs picked off Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito himself. This marked Hobbs' second career interception and first of the season.

"I just got to credit my guys, all my teammates bro," Hobbs said. "I just run to the ball, just try to play with my heart." 

As the Raiders looked to bounce back after a few tough losses, securing a 30-6 win over the Giants along with the team's defensive efforts are something to be excited about.

"We've been through a lot of stuff this season," Wilson said. "We had to come together and just go back to work and just look forward."

Gameday Photos: Week 9 vs. Giants

View photos from the Raiders' Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

