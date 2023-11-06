'We have something special going on': Raiders defense comes up with big-time plays in big-time moments

The Raiders were back at home against the New York Giants and the defense put on a clinic, helping the team secure their fourth win of the season, 30-6 over the New York Giants.

The Silver and Black came out hot, forcing the Giants to a quick three-and-out on the opening drive and it's fair to say that set the tempo for the remainder of the game.

"I feel like the defense played as a whole," defensive end Tyree Wilson said postgame, after recording his second career sack. "A lot of people out there making plays and a lot of people were out there hungry to get the W. Our goal was to shut them out and we came pretty close."

The defense held the Giants to just six points, forced two turnovers and only allowed three third-down conversions from the Giants' 12 attempts. If that wasn't impressive enough, the defense tallied eight sacks on the day. The last time the Raiders had a game with eight or more sacks was back in Week 8 of the 2010 season against the Seattle Seahawks. Of those eight sacks, three of those came from defensive end Maxx Crosby.