Raiders defensive backs enjoy quality day in win over Pittsburgh Steelers

"Yeah, I really am," Gruden said when asked about his confidence growing regarding the team's DBs. "Conley, his play has really improved steadily. [Daryl] Worley is still battling through that shoulder injury, but we still think he's got a big upside, so to answer your question, yes."

As Gruden said, second-year cornerback Gareon Conley in particular has been a revelation out wide in recent weeks. In Sunday's win over the Steelers, he played every defensive snap except one, tallied a team-high two passes defensed, and along with Worley and Melvin, did an exceptional job in taking Antonio Brown out of the Steelers offensive picture.

"He's a lot more confident now," Gruden said of Conley. "He missed a lot of training camp, he was hurt. Missed most of last season. I think his preparation has been better. I think he's been able to practice. Our secondary coach has helped him play a role in this. The guy is talented and he's gaining confidence each week. Each week he sees himself covering the best guys in football and he's having some success. He's doing the little things right and he's getting better every week."

"He's doing exactly – everything we expected of him," added Worley. "We knew the type of player he was, when he's able to get healthy, he's playing at a high clip right now."

Worley, in his own right, has played really well as of late too, and with three games left on the docket, hopefully the Raiders defense as a whole can keep up the positive momentum down the stretch.