Raiders deliver shoes and smiles to local elementary school with help of Shoe Palace, CIS of Nevada

Raiders Team President Sandra Douglass Morgan arrived to Red Rock Elementary School ready to help give back to her community. A community that she's been part of the large majority of her life, as the Southern Nevada native grew up in the historic east side of Las Vegas.
Morgan and the Las Vegas Raiders teamed up with Communities In Schools Nevada and retailer Shoe Palace to donate 120 pairs of sneakers to three Clark County Schools. Those schools include Doris Reed Elementary, Robert Taylor Elementary and Red Rock Elementary – where administration from the Raiders organization were in attendance for the event.
"I remember vividly people from the [UNLV] Rebels coming down to my elementary school and being like, 'Wow, that's something I want to be a part of,'" reflected Morgan. "I'm definitely thankful they made the time to come out to see us."
"We have so many people here on our leadership team – whether it be Marcel Reece, Michael Crome and Qiava Martinez – that are willing to spend time with the kids," she continued. "[It's] absolutely great for the organization that we have so many people willing to get engaged above and beyond within the community, service and corporate sponsorships as well."
The event included a team of representatives from Shoe Palace leading the way for recess-style games to get the energetic kids moving and learning about the importance of exercise before the sneakers were distributed.
"It's important that we team up with business partners who share our commitment to the community," Raiders SVP, Chief Sales Officer Qiava Martinez said, "and Shoe Palace, with their donation, exhibits that."
Communities In Schools of Nevada also played a huge role in making the event and donation possible. CIS of Nevada's mission is "to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life" as well as providing necessary resources to children in need.
"As soon as the Raiders got to Las Vegas, they really embraced our community," said Debbie Palacios, executive director of CIS of Nevada. "It's just been so incredible to watch. With Communities In Schools, the Raiders have sponsored one of our resource rooms that houses things that students might need from school supplies, to shoes, to clothing, to hygiene products. We're really excited to continue our partnership. They always keep us in mind and our students and our communities so we love having them here.
"This event particularly at Red Rock Elementary is so fun. The kids are so excited to see [the Raiders] and get their new shoes with the partnership with Shoe Palace. So we're really thrilled."