Raiders deliver shoes and smiles to local elementary school with help of Shoe Palace, CIS of Nevada

The event included a team of representatives from Shoe Palace leading the way for recess-style games to get the energetic kids moving and learning about the importance of exercise before the sneakers were distributed.

"It's important that we team up with business partners who share our commitment to the community," Raiders SVP, Chief Sales Officer Qiava Martinez said, "and Shoe Palace, with their donation, exhibits that."

Communities In Schools of Nevada also played a huge role in making the event and donation possible. CIS of Nevada's mission is "to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life" as well as providing necessary resources to children in need.

"As soon as the Raiders got to Las Vegas, they really embraced our community," said Debbie Palacios, executive director of CIS of Nevada. "It's just been so incredible to watch. With Communities In Schools, the Raiders have sponsored one of our resource rooms that houses things that students might need from school supplies, to shoes, to clothing, to hygiene products. We're really excited to continue our partnership. They always keep us in mind and our students and our communities so we love having them here.