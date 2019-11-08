Raiders' domination at the line of scrimmage defensively leads to crucial win

For the first time since 2016, the Oakland Raiders had a player generate 10 quarterback pressures, and it came courtesy of rookie defensive end Maxx Crosby, but he wasn't the only player on the defensive line to have a big day.

From the first snap to the last, the Raiders defensive line lived in Philip Rivers personal bubble, making him uncomfortable all night long. The Silver and Black sacked Rivers five times Thursday, 2.5 coming from Clelin Ferrell, 1.5 from Benson Mayowa — who set a new career-high with seven in the process — and Maxx Crosby and Maurice Hurst Jr. each tallying half-a-sack.

The pass rush was the key to victory Thursday, as the Raiders forced Rivers into making questionable throws, which led to turnovers, including a pick-six from Erik Harris — his second this season. It was undeniably the best performance the Raiders have seen all year from the pass rush, and the defensive line knew it would need to attack vigorously on every snap to make a difference in the outcome of this game particularly.

"He's a great quarterback and the thing with him is you got to be in his face all game, and try to get him flustered," Crosby said postgame. "I feel like we did a good job of that and we just kept coming all game until the final whistle blew… honestly he gets rid of the ball real quick. He's a tough quarterback and we just kept coming all day, so it was a big win."