Raiders engage in community activities around NFL Draft in Las Vegas

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders are involved in community activations around the NFL Draft, which kicks off this week in their home city. The NFL is bringing community programs to Las Vegas as part of the Draft and the Raiders are providing input and support for those efforts. In addition to serving as the host NFL team, the Raiders are planning additional unique local programming as part of the organization's ongoing commitment to the residents of Southern Nevada.
Raiders-related Draft activities in Las Vegas kicked off with Head Coach Josh McDaniels taking part in cranking the siren at T-Mobile Arena prior to face-off of the Vegas Golden Knights against the San Jose Sharks on April 24. Several Raiders have taken part in the highly popular pregame activity of hyping up the crowd while supporting the Las Vegas NHL team including safety Johnathan Abram, quarterback Derek Carr, defensive end Maxx Crosby, running back Josh Jacobs and tight end Darren Waller.
Earlier today, Raiders Owner Mark Davis, three busloads of Raiders staff along with Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson, Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Clark County Manager Yolanda King, welcomed Raider Nation and those coming to Las Vegas for the Draft by turning the 'Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas' sign silver and black—the home team's signature colors.
Additional Raiders Community Activities During NFL Draft Week
April 26
- Raiders Community Blitz: The Raiders will present "Draft Kits" to local community partners to share their Raiders pride and Las Vegas hosting the NFL Draft. The stops will include the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Clark County Fire Department, Clark County School District, Opportunity Village, Three Square Food Bank, where the Raiders contingent will recognize each organization's great work within the community and distribute "Draft Kits" that will consist of Raiders-themed items.
- Play Football Town Hall: Current Las Vegas Raiders players and Alumni will participate in this event at Chaparral High School, which will integrate parents of football athletes at all levels, including girls flag football, in a 60-minute discussion about all aspects of football and the important roles that parents play. The players and Alumni will be a part of a panel discussing the and the role that their parents factored in their successes on and off the field.
- Raiders Night at Aviators Game: Raiders Alumni will be on hand to throw out the first pitch prior to the Las Vegas Aviators game against the Tacoma Rainiers.Raider Rusher will join The Aviator and Spruce the Goose for a mascot introduction skit and engage with fans. In addition, a Raider Nation On Location (RNOL) booth will be set up inside the Las Vegas Ballpark grounds. RNOL is an innovative campaign that brings the Raiders face to face with the Raider Nation through engagements including trivia contests and interactive games to win Silver & Black themed items.
April 27
- "Heart of a Hall of Famer": Raiders Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson will take part in a "Heart of a Hall of Famer" program at Mojave High School. The Pro Football Hall of Fame-initiated program is character education-based and provides students the opportunity to hear first-hand what it takes, beyond athletic ability, to achieve success on and off the field.
- Raiderettes Welcome Visitors at Airport: The Las Vegas Raiders and the Raiderettes are partnering with Harry Reid International Airport, the NFL, and the Las Vegas Convention Visitors Authority to participate in joint photo-ops for arriving guests during Draft week. An NFL pop-up will be located in Terminal 1 Baggage Claim and will be staffed by members of LVCVA greeting committee.
- Thank You, Coach Reception: The Raiders and the NFL will celebrate the importance of high school coaches by hosting a reception Hexx Kitchen & Bar, then lead a behind the scenes tour of the NFL Draft compound for the NFL Draft prospects and their high school coaches. The Raiders also invited Tom Flores Coach of the Week recipients to attend and engage NFL prospects before the Draft.
April 28
- Raiders Spirit Day: All Clark County residents are encouraged to join Raider Nation and show their pride by wearing their favorite Raiders gear to work, school, while running errands, shopping and throughout the day. Raiders players are appearing announcement videos to encourage involvement and galvanize our community. The Raiders will also host a Raiders Junior Training Camp (RJTC) for students at Wolff Elementary School that will include an appearance by Raider Rusher making classroom visits. RJTCs are free hour-long youth football clinics facilitated by the Raiders for boys and girls ages 7-12, and emphasizes education, exercise, and positive choices for kids in a safe and fun environment. The camp's curriculum was developed so that any student can participate regardless of age, gender, ability, or experience.
- New Era Hand the Cap & Nike Jersey Run:The Las Vegas Raiders have assisted in identifying local high school student-athletes who will help with the traditional cap and jersey presentation during the NFL Draft. The Southern Nevada student-athletes will also get the opportunity to go behind-the-scenes, where they will interact with NFL prospects and receive a firsthand look at the Draft production.
April 29
- Celebrity Flag Football Game: The Las Vegas Raiders are inviting several Southern Nevada Youth Football organizations to attend a flag football game pitting popular esports and entertainment organizations Faze Clan against A.M.P. The game will take place at the NFL Draft Experience. A current Raiders player will participate in the pregame festivities that will also highlight girls flag football in Southern Nevada. Additionally, the Raiders are facilitating a $50,000 donation from the NFL to support Youth Football in Southern Nevada.
April 30
- NFL FLAG Regional Tournament: The Las Vegas Raiders are hosting the Reigning Champs presented by NFL FLAG Regional Championships at Heritage Park in Henderson. Boys and girls ages 8-17 will compete in the one-day tournament in one of eight divisions (8U, 10U Coed; 12U Coed; 14U boys; 10U, 12U, 14U, 17U girls). The Raiders will engage the players and coaches through a variety of activations during the tournament.