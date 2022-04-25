Raiders engage in community activities around NFL Draft in Las Vegas

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders are involved in community activations around the NFL Draft, which kicks off this week in their home city. The NFL is bringing community programs to Las Vegas as part of the Draft and the Raiders are providing input and support for those efforts. In addition to serving as the host NFL team, the Raiders are planning additional unique local programming as part of the organization's ongoing commitment to the residents of Southern Nevada.

Raiders-related Draft activities in Las Vegas kicked off with Head Coach Josh McDaniels taking part in cranking the siren at T-Mobile Arena prior to face-off of the Vegas Golden Knights against the San Jose Sharks on April 24. Several Raiders have taken part in the highly popular pregame activity of hyping up the crowd while supporting the Las Vegas NHL team including safety Johnathan Abram, quarterback Derek Carr, defensive end Maxx Crosby, running back Josh Jacobs and tight end Darren Waller.