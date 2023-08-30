Raiders and EoS Fitness reveal brand-new Recovery Room at Del Sol Academy

Aug 30, 2023 at 12:07 PM
Raiders Public Relations
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have partnered with EoS Fitness, a leader in the fitness industry with its High Value. Low Price. (HVLP)® gyms, to build a Recovery Room to be used by student athletes at Del Sol Academy in Las Vegas. The big unveiling was hosted at Del Sol Academy on Tuesday morning, August 29th with the Del Sol football team and cheerleading squad on hand to be the first student athletes to experience the new space.

The new Las Vegas Raiders/EoS Fitness Recovery Room at Del Sol Academy was created to support student athletes with much-needed recovery tools and amenities to increase performance and help with injury prevention. Featured in the space are professional grade stretch tables, foam rollers, a variety of resistance bands designed for stretch and light resistance training as well as DreamSeat recliners to relax in while utilizing the Normatec dynamic air compression boots and Hyperice's Hypervolt percussion massage guns. The equipment was donated and purchased by the Raiders, EoS Fitness and Hyperice.

"Having the opportunity to introduce student athletes to the importance of taking a rest day or investing in recovery is something we're proud of," said Eric McCauley, Senior Regional Vice President of Sales and Operations for EoS Fitness. "As a company, EoS continues to focus on providing next level recovery amenities in all our gyms and now we're able to share these innovative recovery options with Del Sol Academy athletes as part of this partnership with the Las Vegas Raiders."

"The Raiders are proud to work with EoS Fitness to provide support for Del Sol Academy and its students," said Raiders Senior Vice President - Chief Sales Officer Qiava Martinez. "The Raiders take pride in our commitment to the Las Vegas community and hope the Recovery Room will be a wonderful addition to the Del Sol Academy campus and a valuable resource to its students."

Additionally, a one-of-a-kind mural was commissioned by the Raiders and EoS Fitness to highlight the partnership and give new life to the space at Del Sol Academy. Paint and supplies were provided by PPG. The muralist, Thomasa Semaan, is a group fitness instructor with EoS Fitness based in Arizona.

"We are so thankful to the Raiders, EoS, and Hyperice for investing in the well-being of our student-athletes," said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara, "The amenities in this new space will help our athletes prevent injuries as well as rest and recover. Our students will be excited to see how the mural painted by Thomasa Semaan will bring a creative aspect to their recovery room."

Photos: Raiders, EoS Fitness unveil Del Sol Academy's new Recovery Room

In partnership with EoS Fitness, the Las Vegas Raiders provided Del Sol Academy with a new Recovery Room for their student athletes.

Las Vegas Raiders director of football development speaks to Del Sol Academy head football coach Patrick Ward before the unveiling of the new recovery room at Del Sol Academy.
Las Vegas Raiders director of football development speaks to Del Sol Academy head football coach Patrick Ward before the unveiling of the new recovery room at Del Sol Academy.

A view of the new mural painted in the recovery room at Del Sol Academy.
A view of the new mural painted in the recovery room at Del Sol Academy.

Del Sol Academy cheerleaders before the unveiling of the new recovery room at Del Sol Academy.
Del Sol Academy cheerleaders before the unveiling of the new recovery room at Del Sol Academy.

EoS Fitness senior regional vice president of sales and operations Eric McCauley speaks to student athletes before the unveiling of the new recovery room at Del Sol Academy.
EoS Fitness senior regional vice president of sales and operations Eric McCauley speaks to student athletes before the unveiling of the new recovery room at Del Sol Academy.

Las Vegas Raiders senior vice president and chief sales officer Qiava Martinez speaks to student athletes before the unveiling of the new recovery room at Del Sol Academy.
Las Vegas Raiders senior vice president and chief sales officer Qiava Martinez speaks to student athletes before the unveiling of the new recovery room at Del Sol Academy.

Del Sol Academy principal Nadia Steger speaks to student athletes before the unveiling of the new recovery room at Del Sol Academy.
Del Sol Academy principal Nadia Steger speaks to student athletes before the unveiling of the new recovery room at Del Sol Academy.

Las Vegas Raiders director of football development Myles Hayes speaks to student athletes before the unveiling of the new recovery room at Del Sol Academy.
Las Vegas Raiders director of football development Myles Hayes speaks to student athletes before the unveiling of the new recovery room at Del Sol Academy.

Las Vegas Raiders, EoS Fitness and Del Sol Academy staff members during the ribbon cutting of the new recovery room at Del Sol Academy.
Las Vegas Raiders, EoS Fitness and Del Sol Academy staff members during the ribbon cutting of the new recovery room at Del Sol Academy.

Del Sol Academy student athletes take a look at the DreamSeat recliners and percussion massagers in the new recovery room at Del Sol Academy.
Del Sol Academy student athletes take a look at the DreamSeat recliners and percussion massagers in the new recovery room at Del Sol Academy.

A Del Sol Academy student athlete tries out a percussion massager in the new recovery room at Del Sol Academy.
A Del Sol Academy student athlete tries out a percussion massager in the new recovery room at Del Sol Academy.

A Del Sol Academy student athlete tries out compression boots in the new recovery room at Del Sol Academy.
A Del Sol Academy student athlete tries out compression boots in the new recovery room at Del Sol Academy.

A Del Sol Academy student athlete tries out compression boots in the new recovery room at Del Sol Academy.
A Del Sol Academy student athlete tries out compression boots in the new recovery room at Del Sol Academy.

A Del Sol Academy student athlete tries out a percussion massager in the new recovery room at Del Sol Academy.
A Del Sol Academy student athlete tries out a percussion massager in the new recovery room at Del Sol Academy.

A Del Sol Academy student athlete tries out compression boots in the new recovery room at Del Sol Academy.
A Del Sol Academy student athlete tries out compression boots in the new recovery room at Del Sol Academy.

Raiderettes Monet and Cheyanne pose for a photo with Del Sol Academy cheerleaders at Del Sol Academy.
Raiderettes Monet and Cheyanne pose for a photo with Del Sol Academy cheerleaders at Del Sol Academy.

Del Sol Academy student athletes try out compression boots in the new recovery room at Del Sol Academy.
Del Sol Academy student athletes try out compression boots in the new recovery room at Del Sol Academy.

Raiderette Monet speaks to Del Sol Academy cheerleaders at Del Sol Academy.
Raiderette Monet speaks to Del Sol Academy cheerleaders at Del Sol Academy.

Raiderette Cheyanne poses for a photo with Del Sol Academy student athletes at Del Sol Academy.
Raiderette Cheyanne poses for a photo with Del Sol Academy student athletes at Del Sol Academy.

Las Vegas Raiders corporate partnership and community relations staff members pose for a photo in the new recovery room at Del Sol Academy.
Las Vegas Raiders corporate partnership and community relations staff members pose for a photo in the new recovery room at Del Sol Academy.

Raiderettes Monet and Cheyanne pose for a photo in the new recovery room at Del Sol Academy.
Raiderettes Monet and Cheyanne pose for a photo in the new recovery room at Del Sol Academy.

