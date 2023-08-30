Raiders and EoS Fitness reveal brand-new Recovery Room at Del Sol Academy

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have partnered with EoS Fitness, a leader in the fitness industry with its High Value. Low Price. (HVLP)® gyms, to build a Recovery Room to be used by student athletes at Del Sol Academy in Las Vegas. The big unveiling was hosted at Del Sol Academy on Tuesday morning, August 29th with the Del Sol football team and cheerleading squad on hand to be the first student athletes to experience the new space.

The new Las Vegas Raiders/EoS Fitness Recovery Room at Del Sol Academy was created to support student athletes with much-needed recovery tools and amenities to increase performance and help with injury prevention. Featured in the space are professional grade stretch tables, foam rollers, a variety of resistance bands designed for stretch and light resistance training as well as DreamSeat recliners to relax in while utilizing the Normatec dynamic air compression boots and Hyperice's Hypervolt percussion massage guns. The equipment was donated and purchased by the Raiders, EoS Fitness and Hyperice.