Raiders Foundation makes donation to Veterans Village Las Vegas

Raiders staff members visited Veterans Village Las Vegas to surprise veterans with housing and to present a $150,000 check to the organization.
The Raiders presented Veterans Village with six-figure proceeds from the Raiders Foundation's recent inaugural signature fundraising event, "Celebrity Swing," at Topgolf Las Vegas Thursday. The donation is being used to purchase container homes for six veterans who have completed the Veterans Village career and life planning counseling program.
Raiders President Marc Badain was in attendance, along with Raiders Alumni and Las Vegas residents Napoleon McCallum and Chris McLemore, Raiderettes, Veterans Village Founder Arnold Stalk, Veterans Village clients and residents.
Veterans Village Las Vegas is a nonprofit specializing in local transitional and permanent housing residence for United States Veterans that supports those in need 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
The Raiders Foundation is the charitable arm of the Oakland Raiders and is committed to increasing community and civic health through military support and youth development.
Following the program, the Raiders Foundation treated attendees and Veterans Village residents to a barbeque lunch.