Raiders getting set for primetime rematch with the Super Bowl champs

Nov 16, 2020 at 03:17 PM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The 6-3 Las Vegas Raiders are continuing to put the rest of the league on notice coming off their third consecutive victory Sunday.

The Silver and Black dominated all aspects of the game en route to defeating the Denver Broncos 37-12. This was also the Raiders second victory in their new home Allegiant Stadium.

"We're excited to win, especially at home," said Coach Gruden. "You got to take care of business in your home games."

The Raiders' win was highlighted by the dynamic run attack of Josh Jacobs and Devontae Booker as well as the sensational play of the Raiders defense. Jacobs accounted for 136 yards of total offense with two touchdowns and Booker, the former Denver Bronco, ran for 81 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns. His stat line Sunday against his former team saw him gaining more yards, carries and touchdowns than the entirety of his last season in Denver.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Raiders played their best football this season, making the Broncos turn over the ball to them on five occasions. The defensive was anchored by Nick Kwiatkoski and Nicholas Morrow who stepped up big in place of Cory Littleton (COVID-19). Kwiatkoski was the Raiders' leading tackler for the day, ending the game with eight tackles, two pass deflections and an insane one-handed interception to close out the game. Morrow ended the game with five tackles, two PDs and a sack.

While the Raiders are continuing to trend upward, they have perhaps the most difficult path in getting to their fourth straight win: The half-a-billion-dollar man Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs will be coming off their bye week when they step into Allegiant Stadium Sunday, and they've been on a tear for the past two seasons winning 18 of their last 19 games.

The Chiefs will definitely be hungry to face to the one in 18-1.

The Las Vegas Raiders picked up an incredible upset victory over the Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium 40-32 in part to a dominating performance by Derek Carr who threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns. Even after a great win against the Broncos, Coach Gruden and the Raiders don't have much time to savor it, knowing the Chiefs will be looking for revenge this Sunday.

"You got a lot of respect for how hard it is to win in this league and try to enjoy it for a couple of hours and then you got to get up early and get ready for the next one," said Coach Gruden. "This one is a big one obviously."

"It will be a juggernaut coming in here Sunday; we'll just have to have a great week of practice and do the best we can."

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Broncos - Week 10

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 10 win against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
1 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
2 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
3 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
4 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
5 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
6 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
7 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
8 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
9 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
10 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
11 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
12 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
13 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
14 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
15 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
16 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
17 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
18 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
19 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
20 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
21 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2), punter AJ Cole (6) and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) huddle before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
22 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2), punter AJ Cole (6) and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) huddle before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
23 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
24 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
25 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
26 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
27 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
28 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

David Becker/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
29 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
30 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
31 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
32 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) after rushing for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
33 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) after rushing for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with center Rodney Hudson (61) after rushing for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
34 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with center Rodney Hudson (61) after rushing for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

David Becker/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and safety Erik Harris (25) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
35 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and safety Erik Harris (25) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
36 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
37 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
38 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) defend during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
39 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) defend during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
40 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) returns an interception during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
41 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) returns an interception during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) blocks for running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
42 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) blocks for running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
43 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) celebrates with teammates after downing a punt at the two yard line during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
44 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) celebrates with teammates after downing a punt at the two yard line during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) celebrates with long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and tight end Derek Carrier (85) after downing a punt at the two yard line during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
45 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) celebrates with long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and tight end Derek Carrier (85) after downing a punt at the two yard line during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) blocks for running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
46 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) blocks for running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
47 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
48 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
49 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive end Arden Key (99) celebrate during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
50 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive end Arden Key (99) celebrate during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end David Irving (95) goes to block a field goal during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
51 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end David Irving (95) goes to block a field goal during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
52 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
53 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) goes for a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
54 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) goes for a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
55 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
56 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
57 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
58 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a passes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
59 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a passes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after safety Jeff Heath (38) intercepted a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
60 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after safety Jeff Heath (38) intercepted a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
61 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
62 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) returns an interception during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
63 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) returns an interception during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) blocks for running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
64 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) blocks for running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
65 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
66 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
67 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
68 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
69 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
70 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes as wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and tight end Darren Waller (83) block during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
71 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes as wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and tight end Darren Waller (83) block during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
72 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
73 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
74 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
75 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
76 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

David Becker/Associated Press
The Las Vegas Raiders kick a PAT during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
77 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders kick a PAT during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
78 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
79 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
80 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
81 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) celebrates with defensive end Arden Key (99) after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
82 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) celebrates with defensive end Arden Key (99) after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
83 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
84 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
85 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
86 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Patrick Omameh (78), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Brandon Parker (75), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
87 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders guard Patrick Omameh (78), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Brandon Parker (75), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50), safety Johnathan Abram (24) and cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) go after a fumble during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
88 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50), safety Johnathan Abram (24) and cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) go after a fumble during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) recovered a fumble during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
89 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) recovered a fumble during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) recovered a fumble during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
90 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) recovered a fumble during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
91 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) celebrates with teammates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
92 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) celebrates with teammates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
93 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
94 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
95 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
96 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes for a 23-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
97 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes for a 23-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes for a 23-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
98 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes for a 23-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) celebrates with teammates after rushing for a 23-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
99 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) celebrates with teammates after rushing for a 23-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
100 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Related Content

news

Creech, Nellis Airmen Light Al Davis Memorial Torch

The Las Vegas Raiders commemorated Salute to Service by affording the opportunity for Airmen from Creech Air Force Base and Nellis Air Force Base to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before Week 10 against the Denver Broncos.
news

By the Numbers: Raiders dominate in all three phases of the game on Sunday

The Las Vegas Raiders handled business on Sunday, forcing five turnovers against the Denver Broncos, leading to a 37-12 win over their division rival.
news

En Corto: Defensiva Raider Se Luce Ante Broncos 

La defensiva del Plata y Negro provocó cinco perdidas de balón en la victoria ante los Denver Broncos.
news

Devontae Booker helps power Raiders to a dominant win against his former team

The Las Vegas Raiders running back has been one of many bright spots on the team this year, and he shined against his former team.

