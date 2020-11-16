Raiders getting set for primetime rematch with the Super Bowl champs

While the Raiders are continuing to trend upward, they have perhaps the most difficult path in getting to their fourth straight win: The half-a-billion-dollar man Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs will be coming off their bye week when they step into Allegiant Stadium Sunday, and they've been on a tear for the past two seasons winning 18 of their last 19 games.

The Chiefs will definitely be hungry to face to the one in 18-1.

The Las Vegas Raiders picked up an incredible upset victory over the Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium 40-32 in part to a dominating performance by Derek Carr who threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns. Even after a great win against the Broncos, Coach Gruden and the Raiders don't have much time to savor it, knowing the Chiefs will be looking for revenge this Sunday.

"You got a lot of respect for how hard it is to win in this league and try to enjoy it for a couple of hours and then you got to get up early and get ready for the next one," said Coach Gruden. "This one is a big one obviously."