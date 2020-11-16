Raiders getting set for primetime rematch with the Super Bowl champs

The 6-3 Las Vegas Raiders are continuing to put the rest of the league on notice coming off their third consecutive victory Sunday.
The Silver and Black dominated all aspects of the game en route to defeating the Denver Broncos 37-12. This was also the Raiders second victory in their new home Allegiant Stadium.
"We're excited to win, especially at home," said Coach Gruden. "You got to take care of business in your home games."
The Raiders' win was highlighted by the dynamic run attack of Josh Jacobs and Devontae Booker as well as the sensational play of the Raiders defense. Jacobs accounted for 136 yards of total offense with two touchdowns and Booker, the former Denver Bronco, ran for 81 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns. His stat line Sunday against his former team saw him gaining more yards, carries and touchdowns than the entirety of his last season in Denver.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Raiders played their best football this season, making the Broncos turn over the ball to them on five occasions. The defensive was anchored by Nick Kwiatkoski and Nicholas Morrow who stepped up big in place of Cory Littleton (COVID-19). Kwiatkoski was the Raiders' leading tackler for the day, ending the game with eight tackles, two pass deflections and an insane one-handed interception to close out the game. Morrow ended the game with five tackles, two PDs and a sack.
While the Raiders are continuing to trend upward, they have perhaps the most difficult path in getting to their fourth straight win: The half-a-billion-dollar man Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Chiefs will be coming off their bye week when they step into Allegiant Stadium Sunday, and they've been on a tear for the past two seasons winning 18 of their last 19 games.
The Chiefs will definitely be hungry to face to the one in 18-1.
The Las Vegas Raiders picked up an incredible upset victory over the Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium 40-32 in part to a dominating performance by Derek Carr who threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns. Even after a great win against the Broncos, Coach Gruden and the Raiders don't have much time to savor it, knowing the Chiefs will be looking for revenge this Sunday.
"You got a lot of respect for how hard it is to win in this league and try to enjoy it for a couple of hours and then you got to get up early and get ready for the next one," said Coach Gruden. "This one is a big one obviously."
"It will be a juggernaut coming in here Sunday; we'll just have to have a great week of practice and do the best we can."
