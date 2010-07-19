Raiders Help Grant Wish

Jailen Cooper poses for a photo with CB Nnamdi Asomugha, defensive backs coach Lionel Washington and safeties Michael Huff and Tyvon Branch. Photo by Tony Gonzales.



In conjunction with ESPN, The Oakland Raiders hosted Jailen Cooper and helped him fulfill his wish to meet the Silver and Black in person. Jailen was able to experience life as a Raider as Head Coach Tom Cable introduced him at the podium just off the practice field.

The 2010 Edition of* SportsCenter* 'My Wish' Series kicked off Sunday, July 18. Click here to watch Jailen's story.

"I got to tackle Darren McFadden and be on the field with all of the other players," Jailen said. "I think every game they'll remember me and do their best to win."

For the fifth straight year, ESPN will present its critically acclaimed SportsCenter's "My Wish" series, which chronicles sports-themed wishes granted to children with life-threatening medical conditions in collaboration with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.