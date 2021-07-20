Raiders, Intermountain Healthcare host football clinic for youth coaches

Jul 20, 2021 at 10:00 AM
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders teamed up with Intermountain Healthcare for the second consecutive year to host an in-person clinic for youth league coaches and commissioners in Southern Nevada and Southern Utah in preparation for the return to football in 2021. The Raiders and Intermountain Healthcare also provided the opportunity for more than 600 coaches statewide to complete their online USA Football Coach Certification after the event. The Raiders and Intermountain Healthcare covered all clinic costs, including providing promo codes to all coaches who attended to get their USA Football Certification at no charge.

The clinics are developed by football experts and medical specialists to help coaches provide exceptional football experiences to their players. Coaches gain insight on running more productive and efficient practices as well as an effective approach to teach contact, proper heads up tackling and blocking techniques. Dr. Tony Kemmochi, a licensed clinical sports psychologist at Intermountain Healthcare, was on hand to discuss the topic of understanding athletes' unique psychological needs for success. Including, understanding psychological factors that can impact athletes' performance and well-being and learning common psychological challenges faced by athletes. 

Dr. Kemmochi said, "Professional athletes often tell me how they wish they could have gotten help sooner. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure after all. High school coaches can play a vital role in student athletes' mental health and quality of life, through education about mental health and early intervention to protect the future of youth."

"By providing this invaluable opportunity that can help us better shape the future of our youth athletes, the Las Vegas Raiders show us that football is not the only game they are capable of changing," said Dr. Kemmochi.

Additionally, both the live and virtual sessions included discussions on proper equipment fitting, season preparation, X's and O's strategy and coach/player relationships. Raiders Alumnus Chris McLemore was in attendance to support the event.

This clinic comes on the heels of the recent Nike 11-On event at Valley High School in Las Vegas when around 600 Southern Nevada boys high school football players at all positions partook in on and off-the-field team-building activities. Las Vegas area high school teams participated in the Nike 11-On, a scholastic-based, team-oriented, character-building program. The one-day curriculum kicked off with Raiders Alumni Isaiah Ekejiuba and Jay Schroeder speaking to the student-athletes about character development, film study, nutrition as well as strength and conditioning. The Raiders held the inaugural Nike 11-On event at Clark High School in Las Vegas in 2019, where over 500 Southern Nevada boys participated. Raiders Alumnus Mervyn Fernandez addressed the student-athletes during the character development phase.

As part of their ongoing commitment to Youth Football, the Raiders partnered with the Southern Nevada Flag Football Coaches Association and Allegiant to host the Southern Nevada High School Girls Flag Football All-Star Game. Prior to the game, the girls took part in a combine event which served as a showcase to perform physical and mental tests in the hopes of attracting the attention of college recruiters.

The Raiders opened Allegiant Stadium to Southern Nevada high school football teams selected by the Clark County School District for Spring practices in late April. The nine teams each had two hours to utilize Allegiant Stadium for their individual sessions and inter squad scrimmages.

Photos: Raiders Youth Football Coaches Clinic presented by Intermountain Healthcare

The Raiders teamed up with Intermountain Healthcare to host a coaches clinic to discuss season preparation, practice efficiency, game strategy and coach/player relationships.

Las Vegas Raiders branded hats and notebooks at the Raiders Youth Football Coaches Clinic presented by Intermountain Healthcare.
1 / 13

Las Vegas Raiders branded hats and notebooks at the Raiders Youth Football Coaches Clinic presented by Intermountain Healthcare.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Chris McLemore speaks during the Raiders Youth Football Coaches Clinic presented by Intermountain Healthcare.
2 / 13

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Chris McLemore speaks during the Raiders Youth Football Coaches Clinic presented by Intermountain Healthcare.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Chris McLemore speaks during the Raiders Youth Football Coaches Clinic presented by Intermountain Healthcare.
3 / 13

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Chris McLemore speaks during the Raiders Youth Football Coaches Clinic presented by Intermountain Healthcare.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Chris McLemore speaks during the Raiders Youth Football Coaches Clinic presented by Intermountain Healthcare.
4 / 13

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Chris McLemore speaks during the Raiders Youth Football Coaches Clinic presented by Intermountain Healthcare.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Chris McLemore speaks during the Raiders Youth Football Coaches Clinic presented by Intermountain Healthcare.
5 / 13

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Chris McLemore speaks during the Raiders Youth Football Coaches Clinic presented by Intermountain Healthcare.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Local youth football coaches listen to speakers during the Raiders Youth Football Coaches Clinic presented by Intermountain Healthcare.
6 / 13

Local youth football coaches listen to speakers during the Raiders Youth Football Coaches Clinic presented by Intermountain Healthcare.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
USA Football Master Trainer Leah Hinkle speaks during the Raiders Youth Football Coaches Clinic presented by Intermountain Healthcare.
7 / 13

USA Football Master Trainer Leah Hinkle speaks during the Raiders Youth Football Coaches Clinic presented by Intermountain Healthcare.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
USA Football Master Trainer Terry Summerfield speaks during the Raiders Youth Football Coaches Clinic presented by Intermountain Healthcare.
8 / 13

USA Football Master Trainer Terry Summerfield speaks during the Raiders Youth Football Coaches Clinic presented by Intermountain Healthcare.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
A local youth football coach during the Raiders Youth Football Coaches Clinic presented by Intermountain Healthcare.
9 / 13

A local youth football coach during the Raiders Youth Football Coaches Clinic presented by Intermountain Healthcare.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
USA Football Master Trainer Terry Summerfield speaks during the Raiders Youth Football Coaches Clinic presented by Intermountain Healthcare.
10 / 13

USA Football Master Trainer Terry Summerfield speaks during the Raiders Youth Football Coaches Clinic presented by Intermountain Healthcare.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders branded footballs at the Raiders Youth Football Coaches Clinic presented by Intermountain Healthcare.
11 / 13

Las Vegas Raiders branded footballs at the Raiders Youth Football Coaches Clinic presented by Intermountain Healthcare.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Dr. Tony Kemmoch speaks during the Las Vegas Raiders Youth Football Coaches Clinic presented by Intermountain Healthcare.
12 / 13

Dr. Tony Kemmoch speaks during the Las Vegas Raiders Youth Football Coaches Clinic presented by Intermountain Healthcare.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Dr. Tony Kemmoch speaks during the Raiders Youth Football Coaches Clinic presented by Intermountain Healthcare.
13 / 13

Dr. Tony Kemmoch speaks during the Raiders Youth Football Coaches Clinic presented by Intermountain Healthcare.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
