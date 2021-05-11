Raiders issue numbers for draft class, free agents

Everybody loves number news.

The Raiders have issued jersey numbers for their rookie draft class, as well as numbers for free agents that have joined the Silver and Black during the offseason. As an important reminder, these numbers are subject to change if others become available — players often swap or switch numbers during Training Camp or following the 53-man cutdown.

Clelin Ferrell, for instance, switched to the No. 99 he wore at Clemson, while Karl Joseph will wear No. 43, as the No. 42 he wore in his previous stint with the Raiders is now worn by linebacker Cory Littleton.

Much was made this offseason of the rule change approved by NFL owners to expand the numbers players are allowed to wear.