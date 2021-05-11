Raiders issue numbers for draft class, free agents

May 11, 2021 at 03:23 PM
Raiders.com Staff
2021 New Numbers_1920x1080 (2)

Everybody loves number news.

The Raiders have issued jersey numbers for their rookie draft class, as well as numbers for free agents that have joined the Silver and Black during the offseason. As an important reminder, these numbers are subject to change if others become available — players often swap or switch numbers during Training Camp or following the 53-man cutdown.

Clelin Ferrell, for instance, switched to the No. 99 he wore at Clemson, while Karl Joseph will wear No. 43, as the No. 42 he wore in his previous stint with the Raiders is now worn by linebacker Cory Littleton.

Much was made this offseason of the rule change approved by NFL owners to expand the numbers players are allowed to wear.

For more numbers, visit the roster page.

Rookies

Table inside Article
Position Player Number
OL Alex Leatherwood 70
S Trevon Moehrig 25
S Tyree Gillespie 37
CB Nate Hobbs 39
DB Divine Deablo 49
DE Malcolm Koonce 56
C Jimmy Morrissey 65

Vets

Table inside Article
Position Player Number
WR John Brown 15
WR Willie Snead IV 17
RB Kenyan Drake 23
CB Rasul Douglas 29
S Karl Joseph 43
DE Yannick Ngakoue 91
DT Solomon Thomas 92
DE Clelin Ferrell 99

Photos: New Raiders jersey numbers and changes for 2021

Check out the new jersey numbers that the Raiders rookies and free agent additions will be wearing for this upcoming season. *Numbers are subject to change*

