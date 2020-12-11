Raiders mourn passing of Tom Louderback, original member of 1960 squad

Dec 11, 2020 at 12:57 PM

The Raiders Family is mourning the passing of Tom Louderback, who passed away Tuesday. A native of Petaluma, Calif., Tom was an original Raider, joining the newly-founded AFL team in 1960 and playing two seasons in Oakland.

He was the oldest living member of the 1960 team at the time of his passing. Tom had a five-year professional career as both a linebacker and as an offensive lineman and was an active Raiders alum in recent years. The prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with Sonja and the Louderback family at this time.

