Raiders looking to get back to full strength after bye week

The Silver and Black will be getting some much-needed rest after going 3-2 throughout their first five games going into their bye week.

It comes at a convenient time, as they come off a crucial 40-32 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders will also have time to get guys healthy and back on the field after being plagued by early season injuries.

Coach Gruden usually isn't in favor of bye weeks considering the momentum they can potentially take away from a team. He feels that this however may be a rare occasion where the bye week can be beneficial to his team.

"I like to keep playing," said Coach Gruden Monday to the media. "I like to play doubleheaders, sometimes. But, it is part of the schedule, as you know. So, in some ways it will get Trent Brown an additional couple days to respond to his first game. We're hoping Richie Incognito can come back, obviously Maurice Hurst, Maliek Collins, Damon Arnette, Bryan Edwards. We got a lot of guys that are still on the mend. So, I'll take this bye week this year at this time."

The defensive secondary unit are at pace to be back to full strength coming out of the bye week. Johnathan Abram (shoulder), Lamarcus Joyner (ribs) and Nevin Lawson (ankle) have been playing banged up this season, along with rookie cornerback Damon Arnette who was placed on injury reserve after re-aggravating his thumb injury he sustained in training camp.

Defensive Backs Coach Jim O'Neil has loved the toughness and grit his secondary has shown so far this season and is anxious to see them get closer to being at full force.