 Skip to main content
Raiders.com Website Header
Advertising

Raiders mourn the passing of Arthur Whittington

Apr 27, 2024 at 08:45 AM

The Raiders Family is mourning the loss of Arthur Whittington, who passed away in Texas this week.

A Raiders seventh-round pick out of SMU, Whittington played four seasons for the Silver and Black as a running back and kick returner. He saw action in 56 games with 20 starts for Oakland and was a member of the Super Bowl XV Championship team before finishing his NFL career with Buffalo. He set the Raiders rookie record for rushing yards, totaling 661 yards on the ground in 1978, a mark that was later surpassed only by Marcus Allen and Josh Jacobs. Following his playing career, Whittington served as a scout and assistant coach before becoming a player agent.

The thoughts of the entire Raider Nation are with the Whittington family at this time.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce undrafted free agents

The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Introducing the 2024 Raiders Draft Class

Everything you need to know about the eight players who heard their names called by the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

Tom Telesco recaps his first NFL Draft as Raiders general manager

Read through for what the Raiders general manger had to say following Day 3 of the draft.
news

Telesco analiza su primer draft con los Raiders

El gerente general de los Malosos asegura que la clase 2024 del draft de Las Vegas es un buen punto de partida para su equipo.

Latest Content

news

Raiders announce undrafted free agents

Apr 27, 2024

The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft.
video

Tom Telesco recaps the 2024 NFL Draft: 'I'm happy with this group'

Apr 27, 2024

General Manager Tom Telesco on the Raiders' Day 3 selections and the full 2024 NFL Draft Class.
audio

Tom Telesco Presser - Day 3 Recap | 2024 NFL Draft | RPP

Apr 27, 2024

General Manager Tom Telesco addresses the media to recap Rounds 4-7 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Introducing the 2024 Raiders Draft Class

Apr 27, 2024

Everything you need to know about the eight players who heard their names called by the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

Tom Telesco recaps his first NFL Draft as Raiders general manager

Apr 27, 2024

Read through for what the Raiders general manger had to say following Day 3 of the draft.
audio

M.J. Devonshire's Conference Call - Round 7 Selection | 2024 NFL Draft | RPP

Apr 27, 2024

Cornerback M.J. Devonshire addresses the media after being selected 229th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

Telesco analiza su primer draft con los Raiders

Apr 27, 2024

El gerente general de los Malosos asegura que la clase 2024 del draft de Las Vegas es un buen punto de partida para su equipo.
audio

Trey Taylor's Conference Call - Round 7 Selection | 2024 NFL Draft | RPP

Apr 27, 2024

Safety Trey Taylor addresses the media after being selected 223rd overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders.
video

Watch: Raiders select M.J. Devonshire with No. 229 pick in 2024 Draft

Apr 27, 2024

Watch as the Las Vegas Raiders select Pittsburgh cornerback M.J. Devonshire in Round 7 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
video

The Call: Dylan Laube finds out he's a Las Vegas Raider

Apr 27, 2024

Get an exclusive look as Head Coach Antonio Pierce and General Manager Tom Telesco call running back Dylan Laube to let him know he is a Raider.
video

Dylan Laube: 'When I got that call...It's such an unreal feeling'

Apr 27, 2024

Running back Dylan Laube addresses the media after being selected 208th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders culminan Draft 2024 con Laube, Taylor y Devonshire

Apr 27, 2024

Un total de ocho jugadores fueron elegidos por los Raiders, de los cuales cuatro fueron para la ofensiva y cuatro para la defensa.
View All
Advertising
Raider Image