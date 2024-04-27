Raiders mourn the passing of Arthur Whittington

A Raiders seventh-round pick out of SMU, Whittington played four seasons for the Silver and Black as a running back and kick returner. He saw action in 56 games with 20 starts for Oakland and was a member of the Super Bowl XV Championship team before finishing his NFL career with Buffalo. He set the Raiders rookie record for rushing yards, totaling 661 yards on the ground in 1978, a mark that was later surpassed only by Marcus Allen and Josh Jacobs. Following his playing career, Whittington served as a scout and assistant coach before becoming a player agent.