Raiders mourn the passing of Pete Banaszak

The Raiders Family mourns the passing of Pete Banaszak, whose toughness, competitive spirit, and dedication embodied a legendary era of Raiders football and made him a cherished member of the Silver and Black. A key contributor on the Raiders' Super Bowl XI championship team, Banaszak spent his entire 13-year career with Oakland after being selected in the fifth round of the 1966 AFL Draft out of Miami. He went on to play 173 regular-season games with the Raiders, playing a central role in the famous "Holy Roller" play and scoring 16 rushing touchdowns in 1975, a total that remains a single-season franchise record. A Wisconsin native, Banaszak was fiercely proud of his Polish heritage and was inducted into the National Polish-American Sports Hall of Fame in 1990. The deepest condolences of the entire Raider Nation are with Pete's wife Sue, daughters Rebecca and Amy, grandsons Luke, Austin, and Connor, and all of his loved ones.