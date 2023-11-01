Raiders name Champ Kelly as Interim General Manager

The Las Vegas Raiders have named Champ Kelly as the Interim General Manager.
Kelly is in his second season as Assistant General Manager with the Raiders. Prior to joining the Raiders, Kelly spent seven seasons in personnel and scouting with the Chicago Bears and eight seasons with the Denver Broncos. In his NFL career, his teams have won five division titles, one conference championship, appeared in Super Bowl XLVIII, and to date, players have earned a combined 58 Pro Bowl nominations and six Hall of Fame enshrinements.
The Las Vegas Raiders are committed to undergo a comprehensive search for a general manager once the season is complete.