Raiders players rally to assist in fire relief and recovery efforts

Nov 28, 2018 at 02:12 PM
black-shield-generic-112818

Oakland Raiders players have rallied to provide aid for the relief and recovery efforts resulting from the Camp Fire, which has been declared the deadliest and most destructive fire in California history.

After hearing about the organization's donation, many current players felt compelled to contribute themselves and are collectively pitching in $46,350 to support the North Valley Community Foundation's efforts. The Raiders organization is matching the players' contribution.

"As an organization and a community, we felt it was important to have an urgent response in a time of crisis, to make sure we had all hands on deck to help the fire relief efforts," said DE Frostee Rucker, a Raiders Team Captain.

The Oakland Raiders donated a combined $250,000 last week – $200,000 to the North Valley Community Foundation and $50,000 worth of essential supplies that were delivered directly to Butte County residents who were affected by the fires.

Please join the Raiders in the commitment to support those affected by the fires by visiting the North Valley Community Foundation website – https://www.nvcf.org/ -- and clicking DONATE.

