Raiders release statement on the passing of Joe Morgan

Oct 12, 2020 at 02:52 PM
The Raiders mourn the loss of baseball legend Joe Morgan, who was a cherished member of the Raiders Family. "Little Joe" was a giant on and off the field. Raised in Oakland, his accomplishments on the diamond were many, but he also had a remarkable passion for football and was a longtime friend of the Davis family. Our deepest sympathies and prayers are with his wife Theresa, his twin daughters Kelly and Ashley, as well as the rest of the Morgan family.

