Raiders retain linebacker Jason Cabinda and sign guard Chaz Green

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have re-signed exclusive rights free agent LB Jason Cabinda and signed unrestricted free agent G Chaz Green, the club announced Friday.

Cabinda, a 6-foot-1, 243-pound linebacker signed by the club as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft, spent the first six contests of 2018 on the team's practice squad before being elevated to the active roster on Oct. 18. He appeared in 10 contests and made three starts, tallying 21 tackles (14 solo) in his rookie campaign.

A native of Flemington, N.J., Cabinda played four years for at Penn State, seeing action in 43 games with 36 starts. Cabinda finished his career with the Nittany Lions ranked ninth on the school's all-time list with 286 tackles (115 solo), adding six career sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 11 passes defensed and one interception.

Green, a 6-foot-5, 318-pound guard and former third-round selection (91st overall) by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2015 NFL Draft, joined the Raiders in the middle of the 2018 campaign and appeared in four contests while making one start. Over his four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys (2015-17), New Orleans Saints (2018) and Raiders, Green has appeared in 22 contests and made seven starts.