Raiders Roundtable: Breaking down the standout players and defining moments from the 2021 season

Which game/moment do you think was the defining game/moment of the season?

LE: The head coaching debut of Rich Bisaccia in Denver was the season-defining moment for me. After the resignation of Jon Gruden, the team could've folded. Instead, they rallied behind Bisaccia and played some of the best football they had the entire season. Derek Carr threw for 341 yards and two touchdowns and the defense forced a season-high four turnovers. Six more wins after that would come for the Raiders in path to their playoff berth. Were there more exciting, nail-bitting moments for the Raiders this season? Absolutely. Was this their most important win in the grand scheme of their season? Probably not. But when it comes down to a game that defined the Raiders' resilient, find-a-way-to-win type of season – I put my finger on this game and the way the players fought for their new coach.

EP: Week 15 against the Cleveland Browns. Going into that game, the Silver and Black were coming off a tough loss to the rival Kansas City Chiefs, and after dropping four of their past five, Derek Carr and Co., were hanging on to their postseason dream by the thinnest of threads. Put it this way, they were playing for their season on Dec. 20, as wild as that sounds. And after finally getting a chance to play the game – it should have been played 24 hours earlier, but I digress – the Raiders took care of business, and flew back to Vegas with a much-needed W. From there, we all know what happened. They rattled off three more wins, punching their ticket to the postseason in perhaps the most dramatic way possible. That final month of the season for Raider Nation was a spectacular ride, but if the Silver and Black hadn't won that game in Cleveland, we'd be singing a different tune today.