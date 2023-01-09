Raiders secure the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Raiders finished the 2022 season with a 6-11 record, and are currently slated to have the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

This will be the Silver and Black's highest first-round draft pick since selecting Clelin Ferrell at No. 4 in 2019. Last year, the Raiders traded their first-round pick to the Green Bay Packers for Davante Adams, who finished with the most receiving touchdowns in the NFL in 2022.

Draft order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as a tiebreaker when needed, and ends with the losing Super Bowl team selecting at No. 31 and the Super Bowl champion at No. 32.

The 2023 Draft will take place April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.