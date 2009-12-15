Raiders Sign for Toys in Hayward

Dec 15, 2009 at 08:53 AM
121509toysfortots2.jpg

DE Richard Seymour, CB Chris Johnson and Hall of Fame cornerback and current assistant coach Willie Brown signed autographs at the Southland Mall Raider Image store in Hayward, Calif., in support of the United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots campaign.

Coach Brown, said before the event, "Hopefully they can appreciate what we are doing, have a good time, get an autograph, and bring a toy out for the kids."

The Raider Nation did not disappoint.

This is the second event in consecutive weeks that the fans had an opportunity to meet current or former Raider players and have an opportunity to donate a toy for a child. Last week fans were able to meet Louis Murphy, Chaz Schilens, and Zach Miller at NewPark Mall in Newark, Calif.

One of those fans who attended last week's Toys for Tots event was Mario Cassini, who arrived extra early to ensure his spot in line. "I came here at 10 o'clock this morning, eight hours before the event. I love football and I love the Raiders. I came out today to get autographs and to help the kids. It is a two way street," Cassini explained.

Of the players that were at the event, Cassini was most excited to meet Raiders Legend Willie Brown, with whom he has a now autographed photo with.

To Coach Brown though, coming out to events such as Toys for Tots and spending time with the community is his pleasure.

"I just try to do whatever I can for the community. There are a lot of unfortunate kids and families out there that need toys, that need food, and that need Christmas things. If I can help someone out in need, I am here to do it," Brown said.

One player trying to emulate the great Willie Brown on the field and now off it is Raiders CB Chris Johnson. This year Johnson has attended numerous community events such as Gatorade Junior Training Camps and the 50th Anniversary of Children's Hospital Oakland Research Institute. Now he can add 2009 Toys for Tots to that list.

Johnson said, "It's really just all about giving back. A lot of people aren't able to give their kids toys for Christmas so anything that can help another kid; this is what this event is for. Johnson added, "The Raider Nation is good in their fan base so anytime we can come out and have support from them it's excellent."

One of the newest Raiders, DE Richard Seymour, got his first chance to interact with the Raider Nation up close and personal off of the football field.

"The Raider Nation has always been one to deal with," Seymour said. "I have been on the opposite side coming into the Black Hole playing there. Now I have an opportunity to be a part of it and put on the Silver and Black."

Fans lined up around the corner to be able to meet No. 92 and it was worth it considering the purpose of the event.

Seymour said, "I think it is a great event that we are doing now just being out in the community. I have four kids of my own and I can only imagine what Christmas would be like if they didn't have anything. If I can do anything to give back that is what it is all about."

Helping the event run smoothly were volunteers from Kohl's department stores. Richard Garcin and his A-Team have been to numerous other Raider events, helping make sure that the fans get the most out of the experience.

"We want to make sure it is a joyful event for everyone that gets in line and participates," Garcin explained. "We are involved in many different volunteer programs. It is a great feeling. Doing something positive for the community and being out here as a representative of Kohl's, it is nice."

It's not too late to be a part of Toys for Tots 2009.

Groups of 10 or more can also buy tickets to the last home game against the Baltimore Ravens. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Toys for Tots Program. This offer is only available by calling 1-800-RAIDERS.

You can also make a donation online today in $1 increments to help send a child to the final home game against the Baltimore Ravens. Click here to donate online...

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders bring NFL's Latinx Heritage Month celebration to Las Vegas

As part of the NFL's Latinx Heritage Month, the Raiders hosted 50 youth from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada for an afternoon celebration at the Discovery Children's Museum.
news

Raiders, Intermountain Healthcare honor Nevada high schools with new helmet wall at Allegiant Stadium

The Battle Born display was revealed this morning with the football helmets of 96 Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association high school football teams.
news

Allegiant Stadium sees big turnout of fans receiving first vaccinations to attend Monday night opener

Around 300 people received vaccinations at Allegiant Stadium on gameday in order to attend the thriller against the Baltimore Ravens.
news

Credit One Bank partners with Raiders to launch 'One for the Community' program

For each successful extra point kicked by the Raiders during the regular season, Credit One Bank will donate $2,000 to local charities.
news

Raiders team up with Intermountain Healthcare for helmet giveaway

The Raiders this week collaborated with Intermountain Healthcare to donate helmets to members of the Canyon Springs and Valley High School football teams. 
news

Raiders, Intermountain Healthcare host football clinic for youth coaches

The clinics are developed by football experts and medical specialists to help coaches provide exceptional football experiences to their players and become Heads up Certified by USA Football. 
news

Raiders host Nike 11-On event for Southern Nevada boys high school football teams

Sixteen Las Vegas area high school teams participated in the Nike 11-On at Valley High School.
news

Q&A: Aces star A'ja Wilson on the Raiders, visiting Allegiant Stadium and more

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards sat down with the 2020 WNBA MVP to catch up on the landscape of Las Vegas sports.
news

Las Vegas Raiders collaborate with Gaudin Motor Company to auction Raiders edition Ford Bronco for charity

The 2021 Badlands Raiders edition Ford Bronco raised $275,000 for the two Las-Vegas based charities this past weekend.
news

Derek Carr embracing the Las Vegas community through the Golden Knights' playoff success

No. 4 has loved the electricity the Golden Knights have brought to the city — and can't wait for Raiders fans to emulate it.
news

Paramount Network's 'Bar Rescue' gets a hand from a couple of Raiders

Clelin Ferrell and Trayvon Mullen appear on latest episode of 'Bar Rescue' that aired Sunday night.
news

Raiders host Girls Flag Football All-Star Game, Combine, Clinic

These activities were part of the "Inspire" program, a unique endeavor presented by Allegiant, which stepped in to provide several assets for the participants including camp shirts and giveaway items.
Advertising