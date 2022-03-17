Raiders sign OL Alex Bars

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent OL Alex Bars, the club announced Thursday.

Bars joins the Raiders after spending the past three years with the Chicago Bears, who originally signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Over his career, he has appeared in 38 games with 13 starts.

In 2021, the 6-foot-5, 334-pound offensive lineman played in all 17 games with five starts, helping pave the way for 118.7 rushing yards per game.