Raiders sign OL Alex Bars

Mar 17, 2022 at 12:03 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Alex Bars_1920x1080

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent OL Alex Bars, the club announced Thursday.

Bars joins the Raiders after spending the past three years with the Chicago Bears, who originally signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Over his career, he has appeared in 38 games with 13 starts.

In 2021, the 6-foot-5, 334-pound offensive lineman played in all 17 games with five starts, helping pave the way for 118.7 rushing yards per game.

A native of Nashville, Tenn., Bars played three seasons (2016-18) at Notre Dame, appearing in 36 games with 32 starts at right tackle, right guard and left guard over his collegiate career. As a junior in 2018, Bars earned Sporting News All-American First Team honors.

Photos: New Raiders OL Alex Bars

View photos of new Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars in action. Bars has played in 38 games with 11 starts.

RB Alex Bars Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2019–2021)
1 / 10

RB Alex Bars

Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2019–2021)

Associated Press
RB Alex Bars Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2019–2021)
2 / 10

RB Alex Bars

Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2019–2021)

Alex Menendez/Associated Press
RB Alex Bars Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2019–2021)
3 / 10

RB Alex Bars

Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2019–2021)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press
RB Alex Bars Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2019–2021)
4 / 10

RB Alex Bars

Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2019–2021)

Gary McCullough/Associated Press
RB Alex Bars Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2019–2021)
5 / 10

RB Alex Bars

Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2019–2021)

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press
RB Alex Bars Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2019–2021)
6 / 10

RB Alex Bars

Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2019–2021)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press
RB Alex Bars Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2019–2021)
7 / 10

RB Alex Bars

Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2019–2021)

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press
RB Alex Bars Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2019–2021)
8 / 10

RB Alex Bars

Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2019–2021)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press
RB Alex Bars Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2019–2021)
9 / 10

RB Alex Bars

Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2019–2021)

Joe Howell/Associated Press
RB Alex Bars Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2019–2021)
10 / 10

RB Alex Bars

Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2019–2021)

Joe Howell/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders sign CB Anthony Averett

Last season, the 5-foot-11, 178-pound cornerback started all 14 games he appeared in during a breakout season.
news

Raiders sign DT Bilal Nichols

Nichols has appeared in 60 games with 49 starts, recording 146 tackles (77 solo), 11 sacks, one interception, five passes defensed, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.
news

Raiders sign WR Mack Hollins

Hollins, who was originally drafted by the Eagles in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft and has appeared in 65 games with eight starts.
news

Raiders sign LB Chandler Jones

Jones enters his 11th NFL season and first with the Raiders, having previously spent six years with the Arizona Cardinals (2016-21) and four seasons with the New England Patriots (2012-15).
news

Raiders sign CB Darius Phillips

Phillips, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound cornerback, joins the Silver and Black after spending his first four years with the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Raiders sign FB Jakob Johnson

Over his NFL career, Johnson has appeared in 37 games with 20 starts.
news

Raiders acquire CB Rock Ya-Sin via trade with Colts

As part of the trade terms, Las Vegas will send DE Yannick Ngakoue to the Colts.
news

Raiders sign RB Brandon Bolden

Bolden has appeared in 131 games with nine starts over his career, totaling 283 carries for 1,297 yards with 12 touchdowns and adding 100 receptions for 902 yards with six touchdowns.
news

Raiders sign DE Maxx Crosby to multi-year extension

Crosby has totaled 141 tackles, 25 sacks, 12 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery over his first three NFL seasons.
news

Raiders sign defensive tackle Andrew Billings

Billings was originally drafted by the Bengals in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign free agent DB Cre'Von LeBlanc 

LeBlanc was signed by the New England Patriots as an undrafted rookie in 2016 out of FAU.
Advertising