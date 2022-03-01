Raiders support The Trevor Project with $100,000 donation

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders are donating $100,000 to support The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) young people. The Raiders are matching the pledge made by Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib last summer after he became the first active NFL player to come out as gay.

"The Raiders are proud to match Carl's generous donation to support The Trevor Project and the important work this organization is doing to serve the LGBTQ community," said Las Vegas Raiders President Dan Ventrelle. "Diversity, equality, and inclusion are core values of the Las Vegas Raiders, and we appreciate the effort that both Carl and The Trevor Project have put toward advancing these principles."

Nassib stated in June 2021 via a one-minute social media video post: "What's up people? I'm at my house here in West Chester, Pennsylvania. I just want to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay. I've been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest. I really have the best life, I've got the best family, friends and job a guy could ask for. I'm a pretty private person, so I hope you guys know that I'm really not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that like one day, videos like this and the whole coming-out process are just not necessary.