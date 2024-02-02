 Skip to main content
Raiders.com Website Header
Advertising

Raiders support local heroes ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Feb 02, 2024 at 01:28 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders showed appreciation to local first responders for their efforts in preparing Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium to host Super Bowl LVIII.

Silver & Black visited Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters (LVMPD), American Medical Response, Community Ambulance, Clark County Fire Department (CCFD) Station 11, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, Henderson Fire Department, Henderson Police Department, Nevada State Police, North Las Vegas Fire Department, and North Las Vegas Police Department, to express gratitude for their day-to-day involvement within the community. Throughout the day, Raiders staff distributed Raiders-themed giveaways as well as food from Pinkbox Doughnuts, Frito-Lay, and Melissa's Produce to those entities that serve.

On Wednesday, Raiders players Darien Butler and DJ Turner visited Clark County Fire Department Station 11. Raiders Team President Sandra Douglass Morgan joined Raiders players Matthew Butler and Divine Deablo, Raider Rusher, Raiderettes, and Clark County Commissioners at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters to show their support to local law enforcement. Douglass Morgan also had the opportunity to surprise Renee Sorensen, the executive director of Behind the Blue, with two tickets to Super Bowl LVIII, donated by the Super Bowl Host Committee and the National Football League.

In 2019, Sorensen helped lead a group that created Behind the Blue to promote the physical and mental wellness of local law enforcement. This dedicated group assists Southern Nevada law enforcement personnel and families that have experienced catastrophic events in their personal lives. Behind the Blue generates funds to help these individuals and families by assisting in relieving the financial burden of unexpected medical, funeral and transportation expenses. Sorensen has volunteered and donated countless hours of time and effort to ensure that first responders know they are supported, especially in times of need.

The Raiders were honored to have the opportunity to support our local heroes as they serve our community.

Photos: Las Vegas Raiders thank local first responders 

The Raiders visited the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters and Clark County Fire Department Station 11 to thank them for their service leading up to and throughout Super Bowl LVIII week.

Peer support dog Jimmy poses for a photo with a Las Vegas Raiders helmet and Super Bowl LVIII helmet at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters.
1 / 30

Peer support dog Jimmy poses for a photo with a Las Vegas Raiders helmet and Super Bowl LVIII helmet at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiderettes visit with peer support dog Jimmy during a visit to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters.
2 / 30

The Raiderettes visit with peer support dog Jimmy during a visit to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan visits with Sheriff Kevin McMahill during a visit to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters.
3 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan visits with Sheriff Kevin McMahill during a visit to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94), President Sandra Douglass Morgan and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) pose for a photo with Sheriff Kevin McMahill during a visit to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters.
4 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94), President Sandra Douglass Morgan and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) pose for a photo with Sheriff Kevin McMahill during a visit to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Megan and Meghan pose for a photo with a police department employee during a visit to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters.
5 / 30

Raiderettes Megan and Meghan pose for a photo with a police department employee during a visit to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan speaks to first responders and employees during a visit to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters.
6 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan speaks to first responders and employees during a visit to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) present Super Bowl LVIII tickets to an employee during a visit to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters.
7 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) present Super Bowl LVIII tickets to an employee during a visit to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan, defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) pose for a photo with Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II during a visit to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters.
8 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan, defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) pose for a photo with Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II during a visit to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Raider Rusher poses for a photo with an employee during a visit to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters.
9 / 30

Raider Rusher poses for a photo with an employee during a visit to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Raider Rusher poses for a photo with an employee during a visit to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters.
10 / 30

Raider Rusher poses for a photo with an employee during a visit to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Cheyanne, Meghan, Megan and Makenna P. pose for a photo with an employee and police officers during a visit to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters.
11 / 30

Raiderettes Cheyanne, Meghan, Megan and Makenna P. pose for a photo with an employee and police officers during a visit to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Kylie signs an autograph during a visit to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters.
12 / 30

Raiderette Kylie signs an autograph during a visit to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) signs an autograph during a visit to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters.
13 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) signs an autograph during a visit to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Cheyanne, Meghan, Megan, Makenna P. and Raider Rusher pose for a photo with the Super Bowl LVIII tickets recipient during a visit to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters.
14 / 30

Raiderettes Cheyanne, Meghan, Megan, Makenna P. and Raider Rusher pose for a photo with the Super Bowl LVIII tickets recipient during a visit to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) pose for a photo with a police officer during a visit to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters.
15 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) pose for a photo with a police officer during a visit to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) brings Raiders gear to first responders during a visit to the Clark County Fire Department Station 11.
16 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) brings Raiders gear to first responders during a visit to the Clark County Fire Department Station 11.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) is greeted by first responders during a visit to the Clark County Fire Department Station 11.
17 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) is greeted by first responders during a visit to the Clark County Fire Department Station 11.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) is greeted by first responders during a visit to the Clark County Fire Department Station 11.
18 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) is greeted by first responders during a visit to the Clark County Fire Department Station 11.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) and wide receiver DJ Turner (19) pose for a photo with first responders during a visit to the Clark County Fire Department Station 11.
19 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) and wide receiver DJ Turner (19) pose for a photo with first responders during a visit to the Clark County Fire Department Station 11.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) speaks with first responders during a visit to the Clark County Fire Department Station 11.
20 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) speaks with first responders during a visit to the Clark County Fire Department Station 11.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) speaks with first responders during a visit to the Clark County Fire Department Station 11.
21 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) speaks with first responders during a visit to the Clark County Fire Department Station 11.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) speaks with first responders during a visit to the Clark County Fire Department Station 11.
22 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) speaks with first responders during a visit to the Clark County Fire Department Station 11.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) and his family explore a fire truck during a visit to the Clark County Fire Department Station 11.
23 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) and his family explore a fire truck during a visit to the Clark County Fire Department Station 11.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) and his son explore a fire truck during a visit to the Clark County Fire Department Station 11.
24 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) and his son explore a fire truck during a visit to the Clark County Fire Department Station 11.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) is given a tour of a fire truck during a visit to the Clark County Fire Department Station 11.
25 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) is given a tour of a fire truck during a visit to the Clark County Fire Department Station 11.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) and his son try using a fire hose during a visit to the Clark County Fire Department Station 11.
26 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) and his son try using a fire hose during a visit to the Clark County Fire Department Station 11.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) speaks with first responders during a visit to the Clark County Fire Department Station 11.
27 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) speaks with first responders during a visit to the Clark County Fire Department Station 11.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) and linebacker Darien Butler (58) tour the fire station during a visit to the Clark County Fire Department Station 11.
28 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) and linebacker Darien Butler (58) tour the fire station during a visit to the Clark County Fire Department Station 11.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) shakes hands with a first responder after a visit to the Clark County Fire Department Station 11.
29 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) shakes hands with a first responder after a visit to the Clark County Fire Department Station 11.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner's (19) son high fives a first responder after a visit to the Clark County Fire Department Station 11.
30 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner's (19) son high fives a first responder after a visit to the Clark County Fire Department Station 11.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

AJ Cole surprises Las Vegas native and Special Olympics athlete with 'super' news

Las Vegas native Brandon Torquato will serve as a youth sports ambassador for Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Las Vegas Raiders create holiday magic for community youth

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted their second annual Youth Holiday Party at Allegiant Stadium for over 200 youth aged 6-12 years old.
news

Las Vegas Raiders announce 2023 Inspire Change Changemaker Award recipient for their work in support of social justice

Angela Cook was recognized at the Raiders' Inspire Change game on Dec. 14, 2023, for going above and beyond in her pursuit of social justice.
news

Raiders bring holiday cheer to Nellis Air Force Base 

The Silver and Black took a trip to Nellis Air Force Base last week to share the holiday spirit with troops and their families. 
news

Silver and Black share holiday cheer with Nellis Air Force Base families

Raiders players and their significant others visited NAFB where they engaged with 500 Air Force families to help pick out their trees for the holidays.
news

Raiders host 'Turkey Time' with Three Square Food Bank at Raiders Headquarters, Intermountain Health Performance Center

The entire Raiders team hosted 150 Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority residents at Raiders HQ for an exclusive dinner served by and with the team.
news

Allegiant Stadium to host select 2023 NIAA State Football Championships

Select State Championship football games will be played Tuesday, November 21, at Allegiant Stadium starting at 9 a.m.
news

Furry hero K-9 Raider gets a celebratory visit from the Silver and Black 

The Raiders took a trip to the LVMPD K-9 unit to show support for K-9 Raider and his handler Officer Corbett as they return to action. 
news

Las Vegas Raiders assist in fulfilling wishes by hosting Make-A-Wish visits

The Raiders partnered with Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada to host Alex, Clay, Tristen and Cruz, along with their families at Raiders Headquarters.
news

What the addition of flag football to the Olympics means for youth sports

In 2028, football will take the largest stage in sports at the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
news

Raiders host Halloween Tent or Treat

The event included a Raiders pumpkin patch, where kids had the chance to visit and pick out their own pumpkin, inflatable obstacle courses, slides and football drills for all to enjoy.

Latest Content

news

Raiders support local heroes ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Feb 02, 2024

The Silver and Black visited first responders to express gratitude for their day-to-day involvement within the community.
news

Raiders to stream live coverage from Super Bowl LVIII Media Row

Feb 02, 2024

Silver and Black Productions will be on the ground to get interviews with some of the biggest figures in sports.
video

The Raiders thank local first responders for their service ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Feb 02, 2024

Watch as the Silver and Black paid a visit to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters and Clark County Fire Department Station 11 to say thank you as the city prepares for Super Bowl LVIII.
gallery

Photos: Raiders surprise local teacher with Super Bowl LVIII tickets

Feb 02, 2024

The Las Vegas Raiders spent the morning at Marvin M. Sedway Middle School to surprise teacher Demeasa Heard with tickets to Super Bowl LVIII.
news

AJ Cole hits the golf course in Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Feb 01, 2024

The punter teamed up with four fellow AFC players to try and take down the NFC team in the "Closest to the Pin" competition.
video

'I'm Tiger Woods on the range': AJ Cole competes in Closest to the Pin | 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Feb 01, 2024

Watch as the AFC and NFC teams compete to see who can hit a golf ball closest to the designated hole during the Closest to the Pin challenge at the 2024 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown.
gallery

Photos: Raiders hype up local high school flag football teams

Feb 01, 2024

The Raiders visited Silverado High School and Green Valley High School to hype up their matchup this week.
audio

How strong is the 2024 NFL Draft Class? Plus buzz from the Senior Bowl

Feb 01, 2024

Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis dive into what they are hearing from the Senior Bowl, plus look at the quarterback and offensive line depth in the 2024 NFL Draft.
gallery

Photos: Las Vegas Raiders thank local first responders 

Feb 01, 2024

The Raiders visited the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters and Clark County Fire Department Station 11 to thank them for their service leading up to and throughout Super Bowl LVIII week.
gallery

Top Shots: The best Raiderettes photos from 2023

Feb 01, 2024

Take a look back at the best Raiderettes photos from the 2023 season.
news

Point of View: A photo essay of the 2023 season | Part III

Feb 01, 2024

Photographer Jeff Bennett shares his perspective of the 2023 season as he breaks down five of his favorite photos.
video

Greg Jenkins and Thomas Gafford take in the views at Allē Lounge on 66 | Once a Raider

Jan 31, 2024

Watch as former Raiders Greg Jenkins and Thomas Gafford catch up at the Allē Lounge on 66 at Resorts World.
View All
Advertising
Auditions