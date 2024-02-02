Raiders support local heroes ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders showed appreciation to local first responders for their efforts in preparing Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium to host Super Bowl LVIII.

Silver & Black visited Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters (LVMPD), American Medical Response, Community Ambulance, Clark County Fire Department (CCFD) Station 11, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, Henderson Fire Department, Henderson Police Department, Nevada State Police, North Las Vegas Fire Department, and North Las Vegas Police Department, to express gratitude for their day-to-day involvement within the community. Throughout the day, Raiders staff distributed Raiders-themed giveaways as well as food from Pinkbox Doughnuts, Frito-Lay, and Melissa's Produce to those entities that serve.

On Wednesday, Raiders players Darien Butler and DJ Turner visited Clark County Fire Department Station 11. Raiders Team President Sandra Douglass Morgan joined Raiders players Matthew Butler and Divine Deablo, Raider Rusher, Raiderettes, and Clark County Commissioners at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters to show their support to local law enforcement. Douglass Morgan also had the opportunity to surprise Renee Sorensen, the executive director of Behind the Blue, with two tickets to Super Bowl LVIII, donated by the Super Bowl Host Committee and the National Football League.

In 2019, Sorensen helped lead a group that created Behind the Blue to promote the physical and mental wellness of local law enforcement. This dedicated group assists Southern Nevada law enforcement personnel and families that have experienced catastrophic events in their personal lives. Behind the Blue generates funds to help these individuals and families by assisting in relieving the financial burden of unexpected medical, funeral and transportation expenses. Sorensen has volunteered and donated countless hours of time and effort to ensure that first responders know they are supported, especially in times of need.