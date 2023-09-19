Raiders team up with The Just One Project to tackle food insecurity in Southern Nevada

The Las Vegas Raiders are helping to address an issue that plagues Clark County and America – food insecurity.

According to a study conducted by Three Square, 12 percent of people in Southern Nevada aren't able to secure enough food for themselves and their families for extended periods of time throughout the year.

"Food is not necessarily accessible for all communities," said Brooke Neubauer, founder and CEO of The Just One Project in Las Vegas. "There are many communities in Southern Nevada that do not have groceries or easily accessible groceries stores. And some communities that do have groceries stores, we can see up to 17 percent of the residents do not have transportation."