Raiders team up with The Just One Project to tackle food insecurity in Southern Nevada

Sep 19, 2023 at 03:41 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

JustOne_thumb_091923

The Las Vegas Raiders are helping to address an issue that plagues Clark County and America – food insecurity.

According to a study conducted by Three Square, 12 percent of people in Southern Nevada aren't able to secure enough food for themselves and their families for extended periods of time throughout the year.

"Food is not necessarily accessible for all communities," said Brooke Neubauer, founder and CEO of The Just One Project in Las Vegas. "There are many communities in Southern Nevada that do not have groceries or easily accessible groceries stores. And some communities that do have groceries stores, we can see up to 17 percent of the residents do not have transportation."

Founded in 2014, The Just One Project has a team of volunteers of all ages who pack canned goods, produce and non-perishable items at a distribution center near the Historic Westside of Las Vegas to those in need every weekday morning.

Raiders alumni Leo Gray and Keith Moody, as well as staff members, helped pack meals on Tuesday morning and hand them out to families who came in dozens. With 1990s alternative rock and grunge blasting on the speakers throughout the building, all the volunteers in attendance were in great spirits.

High school student Taziyae Jones-Cook was in the leadoff position for the packing assembly line and helped the Raiders get up to speed on packing the meals. She described giving back to her Las Vegas community as "humbling," and teaming up with the Silver and Black as a "really cool" experience.

"This is a new experience for me, I've never done this before," Jones-Cook said of volunteering with the Raiders. "It's a very nice opportunity and I'm grateful to be here. I think it's nice that they took their time out of the day to come here and help."

In addition to packing and distributing boxes, Gray and Moody offered words of encouragement to community members while members of the Raiders staff handed out Silver and Black items.

"We're definitely aware of the less fortunate people in the community and anything we can do to give back is a huge thing for us," Gray said. "The Raiders have been real active in giving back to the community. To be able to go out there and give something back means a lot to us and it means a lot to the community."

Related Content

news

Raiders and EoS Fitness reveal brand-new Recovery Room at Del Sol Academy

Innovative recovery space donated to support overall health and fitness of student athletes.
news

Las Vegas Raiders support Southern Nevada teachers, students through wide array of back-to-school events

In an effort to ensure students feel their best, the Silver and Black teamed up with local small businesses for the second straight year to cover the cost of back-to-school haircuts and beautician services.
news

Raiders present check to support Palo Verde athletic program

The presentation took place inside the school's cafeteria while members of the Palo Verde boys and girls flag football teams served lunch to teachers and staff.
news

Raiders engage community during Training Camp

Team executives and staff including President Sandra Douglass Morgan, as well as Raiders Alumni and Raiderettes, were on hand to welcome and engage with the groups and thank them for attending.
news

Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium honor participating high school students at commencement of first Raiders Den program

The Raiders Den initiative invited aspiring entrepreneurs to pitch a product or business ideas they believe would positively impact the stadium. 
news

Las Vegas Raiders hold back-to-school event for local students at Intermountain Health Performance Center

Over 300 local elementary to high school students came to Raiders HQ for a back-to-school event aimed to equip students with essential supplies for the upcoming academic year.
news

Las Vegas Raiders celebrate Juneteenth, hold 'Family Reunion'

The event served as an opportunity to acknowledge the importance of celebrating diversity and fostering an inclusive workplace.
news

Raiders rookies share personal journeys and advice with the 'great minds' at Spring Mountain Youth Camp

The Silver and Black's rookie class met with young men at the correctional facility Thursday for an impactful open dialogue.
news

'Sky is the limit' at Raiders' 4th annual Girls Empowerment Summit

Eighty girls flag football all-stars from various high schools around the Las Vegas Valley were welcomed into Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday to learn about careers in sports.
news

'Commitment, Humility, Attitude, Motivation and Poise': How Champ Kelly is using his platform to impact local youth football

The Raiders assistant general manager hosted his annual C.H.A.M.P Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center this past weekend.
news

Davante Adams' youth football camp reaches new heights in second year in Las Vegas

The Raiders All-Pro receiver hosted nearly 600 kids at his youth football camp at Spring Valley High School last Saturday.

Latest Content

video

Raiders Alumni take over Vegas for reunion of the year

Sep 19, 2023

Raiders host Sibley Scoles talks with Raiders Alumni during the 2023 Alumni Weekend in Las Vegas on this episode of Raiders: Talk of the Nation.
news

Game Preview: Primetime home opener vs. Steelers on deck for the Silver and Black

Sep 19, 2023

Since moving to Las Vegas, the Raiders have won two of their three home openers and will look to win a third this Sunday against Pittsburgh.
news

Raiders team up with The Just One Project to tackle food insecurity in Southern Nevada

Sep 19, 2023

Raiders Alumni and staff packed meals with volunteers at a distribution center in Las Vegas on Tuesday morning.
news

Several former Raiders among modern-era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Sep 19, 2023

Rich Gannon, Shane Lechler and Eric Allen are just a few of the Silver and Black names among the 173 nominees.
gallery

Silver and Black and White: Week 2 vs. Bills

Sep 19, 2023

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
audio

Cleaning up the small things for the home opener against the Steelers

Sep 19, 2023

Eddie Paskal, JT The Brick and Jason Horowitz recap the Raiders' Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills and turn the page to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Raiders Roundtable.
news

Three-and-out: Bucky Brooks' observations from Raiders' Week 2 loss

Sep 19, 2023

After the loss to the Bills, the Raiders must clean up several areas to get back into the win column next weekend, writes Brooks.
video

Coach Lombardi: '[The Steelers] are coming in here to make it a dog fight'

Sep 19, 2023

Offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi discusses preparing for the home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, rookie wide receiver Tre Tucker's performance in Week 2, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and more.
video

Coach Graham: 'It's a process of improvement'

Sep 19, 2023

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham discusses the Raiders' performance against the Buffalo Bills, rookie defensive end Tyree Wilson, preparing for the home opener vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers and more.
video

Working the middle of the field on offense, containing the QB on defense | Raiders Review

Sep 18, 2023

In this week's Raiders Review, analysts Eric Allen and James Jones take a look at the Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
video

Coach McDaniels: 'The opportunity is there for our team'

Sep 18, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels recaps the Week 2 matchup against the Bills and provides an injury update on wide receiver Davante Adams.
audio

Coach McDaniels Presser - 9.18.23 | Week 2 vs. Bills | RPP

Sep 18, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media to recap the Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
View All
Advertising