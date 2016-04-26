Raiders Tour Facebook Campus, Learn About Social Media Network

Apr 26, 2016 at 09:18 AM
042616-facebook-cp.jpg

Recently, many members of the Raiders had the chance to tour the Facebook campus in nearby Menlo Park, California. The trip provided an opportunity to hear about the many products in the works at the company, learn more about how to build their own personal brands and foundations via the social network, and test out new technologies such as Facebook Live and Oculus Rift.

"I really learned a lot and it was a great atmosphere. Facebook has done a lot for the world, bringing a lot of people together," said offensive lineman Matt McCants." It was awesome to meet some of the people that really make Facebook work."

Players were quite interested in how things at Facebook work behind the scenes, and the virtual reality demos were definitely a hit. Defensive end Shelby Harris said it best: "*Real *virtual reality, looking around, you see everything. Mind blown. Mind blown."

