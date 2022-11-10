Raiders trio develop off-the-field connections with visit to NFL league office

"I truly was able to see just how much goes on behind the scenes that I never would have known about," Parker said. "My experience made me realize how special it is to be a player, and how many people put effort into making the game stage ready to play every Sunday. It's no secret that it takes all of us, and as the league continues to evolve, the platform will only expand."

Arguably no one took more from the trip than rookie Sincere McCormick, as he's still in the process of navigating the NFL before playing a snap. The running back has been progressing with his rehab, and was excited to get to know more about the business side of football. He's expressed interest in getting into real estate or the transportation industry after his playing career.

"I was introduced to many people who opened my eyes to how everything works behind the scenes, from sponsorships to social media platforms," McCormick said. "The amount of endless connections for success has help me gravitate to a far much better perspective on what I can do with my opportunities.