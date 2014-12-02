Raiders Visit Indian Valley Elementary

The Raiders were there to reinforce the importance of playing 60 as well as reward the students for their good work. "Today was all about Play 60 – 30 minutes at school, 30 minutes at home – just trying to get the kids to do something extra, eating healthy, staying positive, working towards lifelong goals," said McGill. "We're out here just supporting the winners of the challenge for the second year in a row. We're trying to get them to understand that playing 60 is really important."

It was a fun morning of physical activity as well as a chance for the young students to learn about the players and the Raiderettes. The students asked their special guests thoughtful questions from what they eat to fuel their bodies to what they do in their free time to their favorite team growing up.

"It's big, especially at a young age when young kids see NFL people that they look up to, that they've been super excited to meet," said Jones. "There was a lot of Raiders fans in here, a lot of kids that had on Raiders jerseys, so it was good to get out here and let them know the importance of working out, eating good and hearing it from us rather than their teachers."

The players were happy to be able to reward the school for its hard work. "It's awesome. As a kid, you always want something good to happen for you when you're working hard and these kids have definitely been working hard," said Bergstrom. "We're happy to come out here and be with them and enjoy their success as well."

Drews believes the Raiders visit will have a lasting impact on her students. "I think it really motivates them to stay fit," said Drews. "I think it plays up the importance of fitness for them and I think it makes it real that physical activity is something of value and importance and I think that's something they're going to carry throughout their lives."

Seeing the kids enjoying the event meant a great deal to the school's principal. "It means everything," said Drews. "The most important thing for me is our students and their future and this is something that's going to carry over into their lives and it's fabulous."