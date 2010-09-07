Raiders Visit Veterans

LB Travis Goethel poses for a photo with residents of the Veteran's Home of California. Photo by Tony Gonzales.

After sharing stories with residents and showing their appreciation for the many years of service provided by members of the VHC, the players were given a tour of the community, which consists of a 9-hole golf course, baseball stadium, 1,200 seat theater and a recreational vehicle park. The tour ended in the local cemetery where the players were given a brief history lesson of not only the VHC, but also the wars and encounters of American veterans from different generations.

Swayze Waters was touched by the experience and was glad to take time out of training camp to meet with the men and women who have provided an honorable service to this country. "You could learn a lot from talking to these kinds of guys," said Waters after learning the stories of several war veterans.

Once the players were given the history of the veterans and their surrounding community, VHC Director of Photography and Media, Steven Jackman, was able to tell the Raiders what it really meant to have them visit the Veterans home. "As simple as it sounds, it's a huge break for these guys to be able to sit and talk to somebody they don't know. You've made their day," said Jackman. "It means the world to these guys if you spend just 15 minutes with them so they can tell you about their wife or kids. They're that much happier."