Raiders Visit Veterans

Sep 07, 2010 at 05:03 AM

Throughout the years, the Raiders have received endless amounts of support from a loyal and devoted fan base.  To show their appreciation towards the community, team members took time off from training camp following their pre-season victory over the Chicago Bears to pay a visit to the Veterans Home of California (VHC) in Yountville. 

VHC Yountville is located just outside the Raiders training facilities in Napa, California and is comprised of over 1,100 veterans making it the largest veteran's home in the United States.  The VHC offers residential accommodations and essential health care to their residents, many of them being lifetime Raider fans.

082210-vets1.jpg

FB Manase Tonga and OL Alex Parsons pose for a photo with a fan at the Veteran's Home of California. Photo by Tony Gonzales.

After arriving at the Veterans Home, kicker Swayze Waters, linebacker Travis Goethel, offensive lineman Alex Parsons, and fullback Tonga Manase were greeted by the adoring fans of Yountville.  The Raiders spent time taking pictures, signing autographs and sharing life stories with war veterans and members of the community.  

Several residents were delighted to have the Raiders come to visit.  "Everyone enjoys when the Raiders come whether you're a Raider fan or not," said John Frane, a resident of VHC Yountville.  Frane continued, "for the next few weeks everyone is going to stop talking about their war stories and start talking about where they were when the Raiders were here."

Paul Beitzel, a 14-year resident of VHC Yountville and lifetime Raider fan was thrilled to meet members of the Oakland Raiders.  "This is very special for me," said Beitzel.  "The people of Yountville will be talking about this for the next three months."

082210-vets2.jpg

LB Travis Goethel poses for a photo with residents of the Veteran's Home of California. Photo by Tony Gonzales.

After sharing stories with residents and showing their appreciation for the many years of service provided by members of the VHC, the players were given a tour of the community, which consists of a 9-hole golf course, baseball stadium, 1,200 seat theater and a recreational vehicle park.  The tour ended in the local cemetery where the players were given a brief history lesson of not only the VHC, but also the wars and encounters of American veterans from different generations.

Swayze Waters was touched by the experience and was glad to take time out of training camp to meet with the men and women who have provided an honorable service to this country.  "You could learn a lot from talking to these kinds of guys," said Waters after learning the stories of several war veterans.

Once the players were given the history of the veterans and their surrounding community, VHC Director of Photography and Media, Steven Jackman, was able to tell the Raiders what it really meant to have them visit the Veterans home.  "As simple as it sounds, it's a huge break for these guys to be able to sit and talk to somebody they don't know.  You've made their day," said Jackman.  "It means the world to these guys if you spend just 15 minutes with them so they can tell you about their wife or kids.  They're that much happier." 

Jackman suggested that most of the veterans will be proud to go back to their rooms and call their families to let them know that they were able to meet with some of the Oakland Raiders.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders surprise Las Vegas principal with Super Bowl tickets

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue astounded Gwendolyn Woolley Elementary School Principal Joseph Uy during a virtual meet-and-greet with news that he would be receiving tickets to Super Bowl LVI.
news

Raiders FB Alec Ingold provides resources to Las Vegas school

Ingold joined players across the NFL to provide much needed items to youth and families this winter.
news

Raiders, Smith's take Las Vegas families on 'Holiday Huddle' shopping spree

Accompanied by Raiders players and the Raiderettes, each family received a $1000 Smith's gift card to purchase groceries, clothes and toys.
news

Raiders engage with Las Vegas youth at Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship workshop

Members of the Raiders spent the day engaging with Southern Nevada youth, connecting in shared interests including music, sports, pop culture and character development.
news

Darren Waller named Raiders' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

Considered one of the NFL's most prestigious honors, the award recognizes a player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.
news

Raiders assist community by providing Thanksgiving meals

Raiders, LVRFA members and alumni including Roy Hart and Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson assisted with the distribution during the drive-through event at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Raiders honor veterans and active military during Salute to Service

The Raiders are commemorating Salute to Service through several activations to honor our veterans and active military.
news

Bishop Gorman's Zion and Zachariah Branch have championship DNA tinged with a little Silver and Black

Raiders legend Cliff Branch has two highly-recruited great-nephews reeling off of a Nevada state championship win for Bishop Gorman High School.
news

Raiders and USAA visit Nellis Air Force Base for Salute to Service

P AJ Cole, LB Cory Littleton and TE Darren Waller joined members of the Raiderettes and Raiders staff, where they engaged with Airmen and their families.
news

Raiders host 'Friendsgiving' event for Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation

Kicker Daniel Carlson, tight end Nick Bowers, long snapper Trent Sieg and Raiderettes joined a group of 19 youth for a "Friendsgiving" party, beginning with a tour of Allegiant Stadium.
news

Months in the making, Grambling State University Tiger Marching Band is ready to make history at Allegiant Stadium

The halftime performance will hold even more significance due to ties between the university and the Silver and Black.
news

Las Vegas Raiders tour Opportunity Village

During the visit the Raiders group gained insight on the various types of programming offered to those in our community with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Advertising