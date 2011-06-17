Raiders Welcome Furry Friends

Two adorable three-month-old puppies that will soon be available for adoption through Tony La Russa's Animal Rescue Foundation visited The Oakland Raiders Alameda, Calif., facility today.

Raiders Head Coach Hue Jackson took part in a photo shoot with his two new canine pals and will be featured in the upcoming 2012 ARF Celebrity Pet Calendar.

ARF was founded in 1991 by then-Oakland A's manager Tony La Russa, and according to their official web site, "ARF is an organization that can not only aid abandoned and homeless animals, but also promote the concept that people's lives can be enhanced by strengthening the bonds between humans and animals."