Raiders Welcome Furry Friends

Jun 17, 2011 at 05:54 AM
061711-puppies-story.jpg

Two adorable three-month-old puppies that will soon be available for adoption through Tony La Russa's Animal Rescue Foundation visited The Oakland Raiders Alameda, Calif., facility today.

Raiders Head Coach Hue Jackson took part in a photo shoot with his two new canine pals and will be featured in the upcoming 2012 ARF Celebrity Pet Calendar.

ARF was founded in 1991 by then-Oakland A's manager Tony La Russa, and according to their official web site, "ARF is an organization that can not only aid abandoned and homeless animals, but also promote the concept that people's lives can be enhanced by strengthening the bonds between humans and animals."

You can find Tony La Russa's Animal Rescue Foundation online at their official website, on Facebook and on Twitter.

See more photos from the photo shoot right here on Raiders.com.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

