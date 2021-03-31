Yannick Ngakoue: 'You'd have to be a fool not to want to play for the Raiders'

The newly signed Raider — who turns 26 on Wednesday — joined SiriusXM to discuss why he is so excited to wear the Silver and Black.

"I'm going with a defensive coordinator that's used to my style of play," Ngakoue said, referring to new Raiders DC Gus Bradley. "You'd have to be a fool not to want to play for the Raiders, just their tradition, the history behind the Hall of Famers they have. I aspire to be a Hall of Famer someday."