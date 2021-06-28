Josh Jacobs headlines NFL.com's 2021 All-Under-25 Team

Jun 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Josh Jacobs is continuing to get recognized as one of the most promising young players in this league.

NFL.com's writer Nick Shook released his 2021 All-Under-25 Team last week. Jacobs, 23, was one of the running backs to headline the team released by NFL.com. The Silver and Black's running back has rushed for two consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and has established himself as a dominant force in the running game since being drafted out of Alabama. He made his first Pro Bowl in 2020 and was a top-five player statistically in rushing yards (3rd) and rushing touchdowns (T-3rd). Jacobs was also in the top ten in rushing yards and rushing yards per game.

The Raiders will face nine players on the All-Under-25 Team this upcoming season including:

  • Lamar Jackson
  • Jonathan Taylor
  • Chase Young
  • Roquan Smith
  • Denzel Ward
  • Minkah Fitzpatrick
  • Jessie Bates,
  • L'Jarius Sneed
  • Rodrigo Blankenship

Top Shots: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs' 2020 Pro Bowl season

View the best photos of running back Josh Jacobs' Pro Bowl season in the Silver and Black.

Advertising