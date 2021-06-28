Josh Jacobs headlines NFL.com's 2021 All-Under-25 Team

NFL.com's writer Nick Shook released his 2021 All-Under-25 Team last week. Jacobs, 23, was one of the running backs to headline the team released by NFL.com. The Silver and Black's running back has rushed for two consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and has established himself as a dominant force in the running game since being drafted out of Alabama. He made his first Pro Bowl in 2020 and was a top-five player statistically in rushing yards (3rd) and rushing touchdowns (T-3rd). Jacobs was also in the top ten in rushing yards and rushing yards per game.