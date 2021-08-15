Josh Jacobs named to the NFL Top 100 Players of 2021 list

Aug 15, 2021 at 04:41 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

After his second consecutive 1,000-plus rushing yards season, Josh Jacobs is again regarded as one of the best players in the league.

NFL Network revealed part of its The Top 100 Players of 2021 list on Sunday, with Jacobs clocking in at No. 68. After his rookie season, Jacobs was ranked at No. 72 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2020. He's jumped up four spots after his second season.

Last season, Jacobs was a top-ten player in rushing yards and top-five in rushing touchdowns and carries. The 23-year-old is entering the prime of his career going into his third NFL season and will be depended on heavily by the Raiders in 2021.

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Seahawks - Preseason Week 1

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 1 preseason matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders arrival for their preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 93

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders arrival for their preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette's (20) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders arrival for their preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette's (20) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders arrival for their preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders arrival for their preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders arrival for their preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) jersey in locker room prior to the Raiders arrival for their preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) jersey in locker room prior to the Raiders arrival for their preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) arrives to the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) arrives to the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) arrives to the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) arrives to the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) arrives to the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) arrives to the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 93

The Las Vegas Raiders warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Dominik Eberle (5) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Dominik Eberle (5) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle in the tunnel before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 93

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle in the tunnel before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) fires up the team in a huddle during warm ups before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) fires up the team in a huddle during warm ups before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit huddle in the tunnel before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 93

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit huddle in the tunnel before the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) makes a catch during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) makes a catch during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) runs after making a catch during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) runs after making a catch during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) blocks as quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) passes during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) blocks as quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) passes during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) celebrates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) celebrates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) celebrates with guard John Simpson (76) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) celebrates with guard John Simpson (76) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) celebrates after a touchdown during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) celebrates after a touchdown during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr (4) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr (4) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) lines up before the snap during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) lines up before the snap during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) rushes the quarterback during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) rushes the quarterback during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) rushes during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) rushes during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) passes during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) passes during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) celebrates after rushing during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) celebrates after rushing during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) defends during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) defends during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) goes to make a tackle during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) goes to make a tackle during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Patrick Omameh (77) blocks as quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) looks for a receiver during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Patrick Omameh (77) blocks as quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) looks for a receiver during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) looks for a receiver during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) looks for a receiver during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) looks for a receiver during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) looks for a receiver during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) celebrates after making a catch during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) celebrates after making a catch during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) heads to the locker room at the halftime break during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) heads to the locker room at the halftime break during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden returns to the field following the halftime break during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden returns to the field following the halftime break during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darron Lee (58) makes a tackle during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darron Lee (58) makes a tackle during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) passes during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) passes during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) makes a tackle during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
72 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) makes a tackle during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) hits the quarterback during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
73 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) hits the quarterback during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) lines up before the snap during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
74 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) lines up before the snap during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) rushes during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
75 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) rushes during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) receives the snap during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
76 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) receives the snap during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) rushes during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
77 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) rushes during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
78 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
79 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
80 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
81 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) celebrates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
82 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) celebrates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) is congratulated by center Jimmy Morrissey (65) after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
83 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) is congratulated by center Jimmy Morrissey (65) after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Steve Marcus/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) celebrates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
84 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) celebrates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) celebrates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
85 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) celebrates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) celebrates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
86 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) celebrates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) lines up before the snap during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
87 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) lines up before the snap during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) runs after making a catch during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
88 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) runs after making a catch during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) rushes the quarterback during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
89 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) rushes the quarterback during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) and defensive back De'Vante Bausby (41) makes a tackle during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
90 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) and defensive back De'Vante Bausby (41) makes a tackle during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden addresses his players in the locker room after the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
91 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden addresses his players in the locker room after the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden addresses his players in the locker room after the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
92 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden addresses his players in the locker room after the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle in the locker room after the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.
93 / 93

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle in the locker room after the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
news

Quick Hits: Gruden, Peterman discuss offensive success in win against Seahawks

Here are some of the best soundbites from Saturday's media availability following the Raiders' 20-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
news

The Raiders offense shines bright for Allegiant Stadium in preseason win

Quarterback Nathan Peterman, receiver Zay Jones and the rushing duo of Trey Ragas and B.J. Emmons made a big impact in the 20-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. 
news

Quick Snap: Nathan Peterman has good showing in Raiders' preseason win

The Las Vegas Raiders picked up their first win of the preseason, 20-7 over the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Trey Ragas running over Seahawks defense in his NFL debut

Notable observations from the first half of the Raiders' first preseason game of 2021.
