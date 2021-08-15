Josh Jacobs named to the NFL Top 100 Players of 2021 list

After his second consecutive 1,000-plus rushing yards season, Josh Jacobs is again regarded as one of the best players in the league.
NFL Network revealed part of its The Top 100 Players of 2021 list on Sunday, with Jacobs clocking in at No. 68. After his rookie season, Jacobs was ranked at No. 72 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2020. He's jumped up four spots after his second season.
Last season, Jacobs was a top-ten player in rushing yards and top-five in rushing touchdowns and carries. The 23-year-old is entering the prime of his career going into his third NFL season and will be depended on heavily by the Raiders in 2021.
