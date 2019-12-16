Regardless of result, Raiders show gratitude to fans following final home game of 2019

Ultimately, on what was likely the final afternoon of football played at the OACC, the over 52,000 people in attendance wanted a win, but unfortunately, the Raiders were unable to deliver that Week 15.

And while all losses hurt, Sunday's four-point defeat at the hands of the Jaguars hurt just a little bit more – not only did it almost officially eliminate the Raiders from postseason play, it also served as an unsavory final chapter to what has been a remarkable portion of the franchise's history.

"It does hurt," Harris explained. "Every loss hurts. We play to win, but knowing that this was the last game in the history of this stadium, and there will never be another Oakland Raiders after us, plenty of greats before us, but no young guys will be an Oakland Raider after us, that means a lot to me, and I feel a lot of pride."

Sunday's loss to the Jaguars will sting for some time, but as much as it hurts now, Head Coach Jon Gruden and his team still have two games left on the docket, and they'll have to regroup in a hurry to finish 2019 on a positive that note.

The implications to the final stretch of the season aside, when asked about today's result, Gruden wanted to focus on the totality of the team's time in Oakland, using his postgame press conference as a time to say thank you.

"It's not really the result today, it's the result of the Raiders over the years," Gruden explained. "It's the Oakland Raiders. It's the appreciation, the loyalty, that these fans, I think, have had for the Raiders, and we're going to miss them. The relationship is hopefully never going to end, but it was sad walking in here today. It's going to be sad walking out of here the last time. It's a lot to wrap your arms around, but we love our fans, we love the city of Oakland, we thank them, and we'll certainly miss them."

The Silver and Black couldn't handle business on the field Sunday afternoon, but regardless of the outcome, Harris, Gruden and the rest of the Raiders made sure to let all the fans know – both those in attendance and those who weren't – that their support was appreciated and hadn't gone unnoticed.