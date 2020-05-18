Monday, May 18, 2020 02:29 PM

Richard eager to embrace leadership role: 'I'm going to take the position with pride'

Kyle Martin
Kyle Martin

Lead Digital Content Producer

No one thought Jalen Richard would make it to the NFL, but the Louisiana native has put years of advice into action, which has resulted in him becoming an integral piece of the Raiders, but he couldn't have done it without the veterans who showed him the ropes.

When the undrafted free agent joined the Raiders in 2016, he entered a competitive backfield filled with Pro Bowler Latavius Murray, fullback Jamize Olawale, and fifth-round pick DeAndré Washington. Richard was the unproven back at the time, but he's managed to outlast all of them with the Raiders.

Jalen's talent was apparent on the field, but he earned a featured role through biding his time, and more importantly, listening. Over the years, he's been fortunate to meet and learn from some of the NFL's most-talented backs, such as the aforementioned Murray, Marshawn Lynch, and Doug Martin.

Each offered the 26-year-old something that elevated his game or made him a better individual off the field. For four years, Richard had a veteran to learn from and pick their brain, but now it's his turn to pass on that knowledge.

Last year, Richard worked in tandem with DeAndré Washington, but the latter recently departed in free agency for the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs. Together, the duo served as a veteran presence in the running back room, mentoring rookies Josh Jacobs and Alec Ingold, but now that responsibility is solely on Richard's shoulders, and he's ready to embrace it.

"I've been blessed to be a Raider for four years and to re-sign for two more, I'm definitely looking forward to that role," Richard said. "A lot of the guys before me, again, told me a lot of things and I just soaked all that in, and that's what I've really been using to help me with my career. I don't have no problem passing down the knowledge and tools on how to be a pro, and a family man through all this, and still be a loving, caring man on and off the field."

Jacobs and Ingold didn't play like rookies last year, and they're no longer the new kids on the block, but there's still a lot they don't know. Richard is eager to pass on the knowledge that was shared with him to the duo, as well as rookie Lynn Bowden.

"I'm going to take that position with pride now, being the oldest one in the room — but I still feel young though, I'm 26. I'm the oldest one in the room now — other than [Coach] Kirby Wilson — and I look forward to it," he said, clapping his hands together with anticipation. "I'm going to help these young guys any way I can, any questions they got, I'll definitely give them [answers]."

Under normal circumstances, Richard would have the opportunity to meet with his fellow running backs in person, but COVID-19 has made everything anything but normal; however, Richard is making it a priority to reach out to Bowden and make him feel comfortable sooner rather than later.

"I'll probably shoot him a text this week and make sure he knows if he has any questions on anything he can hit me [up]," Richard said. "We have a group message going, everybody has everybody's numbers. So, it's just a little hard right now because usually we'd be at work and he'd be able to ask me questions face-to-face, but with the quarantine, we can't do that."

At only 26 years old, Richard is the veteran running back in the Raiders' position room, but he's learned a lot in four years. Despite the competition surrounding him, Richard feels secure in his role and is prepared to serve as a leader to his peers.

Top Shots: RB Jalen Richard

Take a look at photos of RB Jalen Richard from this past season with the Silver and Black.

Running back Jalen Richard (30) before the Raiders regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
1 / 23

Running back Jalen Richard (30) before the Raiders regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
2 / 23

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Running back Jalen Richard (30) on the field before the Raiders regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts.
3 / 23

Running back Jalen Richard (30) on the field before the Raiders regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts.
4 / 23

Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Running back Jalen Richard (30) during the national anthem before the regular season game against the Chicago Bears.
5 / 23

Running back Jalen Richard (30) during the national anthem before the regular season game against the Chicago Bears.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Running back Jalen Richard (30) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate during the regular season game against the Detroit Lions.
6 / 23

Running back Jalen Richard (30) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate during the regular season game against the Detroit Lions.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) and tight end Derek Carrier (85) celebrate during the regular season game against the Detroit Lions.
7 / 23

Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) and tight end Derek Carrier (85) celebrate during the regular season game against the Detroit Lions.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season game against the Detroit Lions.
8 / 23

Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season game against the Detroit Lions.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season game against the Detroit Lions.
9 / 23

Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season game against the Detroit Lions.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Running back Jalen Richard (30) huddles with fullback Alec Ingold (45), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) before the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
10 / 23

Running back Jalen Richard (30) huddles with fullback Alec Ingold (45), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) before the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) before the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
11 / 23

Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) before the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
12 / 23

Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
13 / 23

Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Running back Jalen Richard (30) huddles with the rest of the team before the regular season game against the New York Jets.
14 / 23

Running back Jalen Richard (30) huddles with the rest of the team before the regular season game against the New York Jets.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) walks down the tunnel before the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.
15 / 23

Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) walks down the tunnel before the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Running back DeAndré Washington (33) and running back Jalen Richard (30) celebrate during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.
16 / 23

Running back DeAndré Washington (33) and running back Jalen Richard (30) celebrate during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.
17 / 23

Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.
18 / 23

Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) before the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
19 / 23

Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) before the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
20 / 23

Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
21 / 23

Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
22 / 23

Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
23 / 23

Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders

