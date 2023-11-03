Rick Ross, Babyface headline gameday entertainment as Las Vegas Raiders host NY Giants at Allegiant Stadium

Nov 03, 2023 at 09:00 AM
HENDERSON, Nev. – Rap legend and record executive Rick Ross will take the Allegiant Stadium mainstage at halftime on Sunday afternoon, in a celebration of hip-hop's 50th anniversary, when the Las Vegas Raiders host the New York Giants.

William Leonard Roberts II, known to the world as Rick Ross, is a Grammy-nominated artist who holds a stature of career success consisting of 11 studio albums and 145 singles. In 2006, Ross captured the attention of millions with his smash single "Hustlin'" off his debut album "Port Of Miami," which hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200. In 2010, he focused on expanding his record label – Maybach Music Group (MMG) – which has released albums with multiplatinum superstars including Meek Mill, Wale, French Montana and more.

Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, one of the most celebrated creative forces in music history, will perform the National Anthem prior to kickoff of this Sunday's game. As a recording artist, songwriter and producer, he has won 12 Grammy Awards to date. Additionally, he co-founded the legendary record label LaFace that has launched artists like Usher, Toni Braxton, TLC, Outkast and Pink. Last February, Babyface kicked off the pregame portion of Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, AZ, by performing his exquisite rendition of "America the Beautiful."

The Raiders House Band returns for their third year of entertaining the Raider Nation. This All-Star ensemble is an exciting, innovative and dynamic 19-piece orchestra led by David Perrico's powerful trumpet and stunning vocalists, featuring an all-female acoustic string section. The house band is comprised of world-class Las Vegas musicians who have performed with the likes of superstar entertainers Celine Dion, Santana, Beyonce, Rod Stewart, Andrea Bocelli, Shania Twain, and Diana Ross.

