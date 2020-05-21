Ryan Reaves praises Las Vegas fan base: 'The city has proved it's a sports town'

Prior to NHL winger Ryan Reaves getting traded from the Pittsburgh Penguins to the Las Vegas Golden Knights midway through the team's inaugural season in 2017, he played in the Entertainment Capital of the World once as a member of the opposing team, and it left a lasting impression.

The lights, the flare, and the surroundings were captivating, but his biggest takeaway was the fans. For years, the city of Las Vegas never had a professional sports team, but the moment the Knights arrived it quickly turned into a sports town, according to Reaves.

"I think — it was my opinion I guess before I got traded here — that the whole crowd was basically people coming in to watch their team. 'Hey, let's go to Vegas, watch a hockey game. Let's go watch the Montreal Canadiens because we live in Montreal and Vegas is a nice vacation spot.' I think everybody thought it was going to be a bunch of away fans, but it's not even close to that," Reaves told Eddie Paskal on the latest episode of Upon Further Review. "You do have those games where you get the traveling teams and they take up an eighth of the arena, or whatever, but for the most part it's all locals here and people cheering for the Knights."