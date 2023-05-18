How Sandra Douglass Morgan learned the value of integrity and education through her mother, a first-generation Korean American

While Douglass Morgan had been exposed to discrimination throughout her childhood, she sees now as she has grown with age that Kil Cha "dealt with more than she probably shared with us."

She's inspired by her mother's tenacity and ability to ignore outside distractors from dictating her life or how she raised her daughters.

"I always told myself that if I was ever in that position – not just in a managerial or supervisor role, but in just how I conduct myself in life interacting with people – to make sure you see people for who they are and not just because they speak or sound a certain way, or because of the color of their skin or where you think they're from," Douglass Morgan said.

"Everyone is human. They have feelings and they deserve to be respected and treated with respect, in and out of the workplace."

Douglass Morgan and her sister became first generation college graduates with bachelor's degrees, with both women going on to pursue higher education. While Douglass Morgan was in law school, her mother was there to provide words of encouragement and a home cooked meal when needed. Kil Cha often reminded her daughters to "do things with integrity, being true to your word, treating people right and always doing the right thing."

Adhering to her mother's advice helped Douglass Morgan on her way to breaking barriers, becoming the first African American to serve as chair for the Nevada Gaming Control Board and now the first African American female team president in the NFL.

She's preached since arriving to the Raiders that it's not all about being the first in these positions but making sure she's not the last to serve in them. That includes making sure there's more Asian American and Pacific Islander representation in the world of sports.

"The Asian American and Pacific Islander community has been such a significant contributor to our economy, our workforce and some of the more creative advancements in technology, the arts and business in general," Douglass Morgan said. "I think they've been traditionally overlooked, and I'm really encouraged to see more growth and awareness in the contributions the AAPI community has had in the city of Las Vegas.