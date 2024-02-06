Sights and sounds from Super Bowl Opening Night inside Allegiant Stadium

However, it was hard not to notice the large amount of red in the building.

The teams that earned their shot to play in Allegiant Stadium this Sunday are two squads the Raiders have a lot of history against. The NFC Champion 49ers are former cross-bay rivals of the Silver and Black, while the AFC Champion Chiefs are extremely familiar with Allegiant Stadium, playing there once a year as the Raiders' divisional rivals.

"As I tell everybody, the Chiefs and the 49ers are my two favorite teams other than the Raiders," Mark Davis told news outlets with a big laugh Monday. "But hey, they earned it. That's why they're here."