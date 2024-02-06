 Skip to main content
Raiders.com Website Header
Advertising

Sights and sounds from Super Bowl Opening Night inside Allegiant Stadium

Feb 06, 2024 at 10:11 AM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

allegiantON_thumb_020624
AP Photo/Adam Hunger

What better place to kick off Super Bowl week in Las Vegas than Allegiant Stadium.

With an estimated 400,000 fans traveling to the desert for Super Bowl LVIII, the Raiders home stadium was packed for Opening Night on Monday. Red and purple strobe lights surrounded the field as if it was a movie set and giving the crowd a preview of the upcoming gameday atmosphere.

Opening Night brought in nearly 24,000 fans to Allegiant Stadium, according to the Las Vegas Sun. Along with interviews of players from both SB teams, the festivities featured cameo appearances from Carrot Top, the Blue Man Group, interactive activities for the family and a meet-and-greet booth with Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers.

However, it was hard not to notice the large amount of red in the building.

The teams that earned their shot to play in Allegiant Stadium this Sunday are two squads the Raiders have a lot of history against. The NFC Champion 49ers are former cross-bay rivals of the Silver and Black, while the AFC Champion Chiefs are extremely familiar with Allegiant Stadium, playing there once a year as the Raiders' divisional rivals.

"As I tell everybody, the Chiefs and the 49ers are my two favorite teams other than the Raiders," Mark Davis told news outlets with a big laugh Monday. "But hey, they earned it. That's why they're here."

While Allegiant Stadium is decked out by the NFL for the Super Bowl teams, there was still a lot of Silver and Black in the building as nothing was going to stop locals and Raiders fans from getting in on the action of the first Super Bowl hosted in Las Vegas.

Among the Raiders fans in attendance was the Cooper family, decked out in Silver and Black. Tory Cooper, with his father and two sons, said they became fans of the Raiders when they relocated to Las Vegas, and loves how the organization has involved itself within the community.

"I would say this is an incredible experience and a unique experience," Tory said. "This is something that you don't get to see on television, really just a lot of cool behind the scene stuff here. Really incredible to be here.

"Allegiant Stadium is an exciting place, and a place that's going to continue to blossom and bring fans from different areas."

Photos: Punter AJ Cole at the 2024 Pro Bowl

Take a look at Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole's week in Orlando, Florida for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during Closest to the Pin at Hawk's Landing Golf Club.
1 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during Closest to the Pin at Hawk's Landing Golf Club.

Ben Liebenberg/NFL
Closest to the Pin signage at Hawk's Landing Golf Club.
2 / 15

Closest to the Pin signage at Hawk's Landing Golf Club.

Ben Liebenberg/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) during Closest to the Pin at Hawk's Landing Golf Club.
3 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) during Closest to the Pin at Hawk's Landing Golf Club.

Ben Liebenberg/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold (30) during Closest to the Pin at Hawk's Landing Golf Club.
4 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold (30) during Closest to the Pin at Hawk's Landing Golf Club.

Kathryn Riley/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during Closest to the Pin at Hawk's Landing Golf Club.
5 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during Closest to the Pin at Hawk's Landing Golf Club.

Logan Bowles/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during Closest to the Pin at Hawk's Landing Golf Club.
6 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during Closest to the Pin at Hawk's Landing Golf Club.

Kathryn Riley/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during Closest to the Pin at Hawk's Landing Golf Club.
7 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during Closest to the Pin at Hawk's Landing Golf Club.

Kathryn Riley/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) celebrates during Closest to the Pin at Hawk's Landing Golf Club.
8 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) celebrates during Closest to the Pin at Hawk's Landing Golf Club.

Kathryn Riley/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during Closest to the Pin at Hawk's Landing Golf Club.
9 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during Closest to the Pin at Hawk's Landing Golf Club.

Logan Bowles/NFL
The AFC team huddles up during Closest to the Pin at Hawk's Landing Golf Club.
10 / 15

The AFC team huddles up during Closest to the Pin at Hawk's Landing Golf Club.

Logan Bowles/NFL
The AFC team watches the NFC team during Closest to the Pin at Hawk's Landing Golf Club.
11 / 15

The AFC team watches the NFC team during Closest to the Pin at Hawk's Landing Golf Club.

Logan Bowles/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) poses for a team picture with the rest of the 2024 AFC Pro Bowl team.
12 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) poses for a team picture with the rest of the 2024 AFC Pro Bowl team.

Doug Benc/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the AFC team photoshoot.
13 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the AFC team photoshoot.

Kate Foultz/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) signs autographs for TAPS families during practice at Camping World Stadium.
14 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) signs autographs for TAPS families during practice at Camping World Stadium.

Vera Nieuwenhuis/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives to the Pro Bowl Games.
15 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives to the Pro Bowl Games.

Kathryn Riley/NFL
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

How to watch NFL Honors: Maxx Crosby up for multiple awards, 2024 Hall of Fame class to be announced

The awards show, hosted at Resorts World in Las Vegas, will air nationally at 6 p.m. PT on Thursday, February 8.
news

Antonio Pierce pens open letter to Raider Nation

The Raiders head coach told his Silver and Black origin story through 'The Players' Tribune.'
news

Raiders to stream live coverage from Super Bowl LVIII Media Row

Silver and Black Productions will be on the ground to get interviews with some of the biggest figures in sports.
news

How to watch the Raiders in the 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Don't miss a minute of the multi-day AFC vs. NFC action, starting Thursday.

Latest Content

gallery

Best of Silver and Black and White from 2023

Feb 06, 2024

View director of photography Michael Clemens' best black and white photos from the Raiders' 2023 season.
news

Sights and sounds from Super Bowl Opening Night inside Allegiant Stadium

Feb 06, 2024

A recap from the highly anticipated Opening Night event that kicked off Super Bowl week in Las Vegas.
news

How to watch NFL Honors: Maxx Crosby up for multiple awards, 2024 Hall of Fame class to be announced

Feb 06, 2024

The awards show, hosted at Resorts World in Las Vegas, will air nationally at 6 p.m. PT on Thursday, February 8.
gallery

Photos: Raiderette Maddie at the 2024 Pro Bowl

Feb 05, 2024

Take a look at photos of Raiderette Maddie during her week in Orlando, Florida as she represented the Las Vegas Raiders as a NFL 2024 Pro Bowl Cheerleader.
news

Antonio Pierce pens open letter to Raider Nation

Feb 05, 2024

The Raiders head coach told his Silver and Black origin story through 'The Players' Tribune.'
gallery

Photos: Punter AJ Cole at the 2024 Pro Bowl

Feb 05, 2024

Take a look at Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole's week in Orlando, Florida for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
news

Raiders to stream live coverage from Super Bowl LVIII Media Row

Feb 05, 2024

Silver and Black Productions will be on the ground to get interviews with some of the biggest figures in sports.
news

How to watch the Raiders in the 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Feb 04, 2024

Don't miss a minute of the multi-day AFC vs. NFC action, starting Thursday.
video

2024 Reese's Senior Bowl highlights

Feb 03, 2024

Take a look at all the best highlights from the 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl where the National team defeated the American team 16-7.
gallery

Flag Football Spotlight: Green Valley High School vs. Silverado High School

Feb 02, 2024

Green Valley High School hosted Silverado High School during the Las Vegas Raiders' High School Flag Football Showcase game where the Raiders highlight and celebrate local high school flag football teams throughout the season.
news

Raiders mourn the passing of Carl Weathers

Feb 02, 2024

Our deepest condolences are with the Weathers family at this time.
news

Raiders support local heroes ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Feb 02, 2024

The Silver and Black visited first responders to express gratitude for their day-to-day involvement within the community.
View All
Advertising
Auditions