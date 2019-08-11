Six observations from the Oakland Raiders preseason win over the Los Angeles Rams

The Oakland Raiders beat the Los Angeles Rams 14-3 Saturday night, but let's be honest, the score of the preseason opener really doesn't matter in the long run.

What does matter though, is the tape that the guys who did play put out there, both good and bad.

Everything's a little nicer after a win, so here are six observations from a beautiful night at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

1. It was the rookie show

While nearly every Raiders starter watched Saturday night's game from the sidelines, such was not case for the Silver and Black's rookie class as every member of the team's nine-man draft class – save Josh Jacobs – went to work against the Rams.

In fact, six rookies earned the start Saturday night; Foster Moreau on the offensive side of the ball, with Jonathan Abram, Clelin Ferrell, Isaiah Johnson, and Maxx Crosby earning nods on defensive coordinator Paul Guenther's starting 11.

When all was said and done, none of the Raiders rookies had game-breaking performances – Clelin Ferrell probably had the best statistical night with two tackles and one tackle for loss – but the chance to get out there and compete against a live defense is invaluable for the first-year Raiders.

2. Glennon and Peterman handled the quarterbacking

Unsurprisingly, Derek Carr was a spectator for the entirety of Saturday night's affair – no reason to see No. 4 until September 9 – but in his stead, Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman got a chance to show Head Coach Jon Gruden what they've got in their arsenal.

Well, it was – as one would imagine – a mixed bag for the two signal-callers.

Glennon got first crack under center, and while he did too some nice things – he completed 17 of his 25 attempts – his opening effort as a Raider will be remembered for his two interceptions, one of which came in the red zone.

Following Glennon's exodus, Nathan Peterman entered and went the rest of the way, going nine for 12 for 66 yards and and a touchdown while also adding an electric 51 yards on the ground.