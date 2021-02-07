Social media reacts to Tom Flores, Charles Woodson Hall of Fame selections

The Pro Football Hall of Fame got a little more Silver and Black in it on Saturday.
It's official: Coach Tom Flores and Charles Woodson were selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It was announced during NFL Honors Saturday night. Charles Woodson was a first-ballot selection retiring in the top five of many defensive categories. Flores was finally able to get into Canton after many years of waiting, despite an incredible career and two Super Bowl wins as a head coach.
Many players and teams have already took to social media to congratulate the two new Silver and Black inductees.
With the announcement of Raiders legends Tom Flores and Charles Woodson being selected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, view photos from their iconic careers with the Silver and Black.