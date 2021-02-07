Social media reacts to Tom Flores, Charles Woodson Hall of Fame selections

Feb 07, 2021 at 01:04 PM
Levi Edwards

The Pro Football Hall of Fame got a little more Silver and Black in it on Saturday.

It's official: Coach Tom Flores and Charles Woodson were selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It was announced during NFL Honors Saturday night. Charles Woodson was a first-ballot selection retiring in the top five of many defensive categories. Flores was finally able to get into Canton after many years of waiting, despite an incredible career and two Super Bowl wins as a head coach.

Many players and teams have already took to social media to congratulate the two new Silver and Black inductees.

Photos: Flores and Woodson selected to Hall of Fame Class of 2021

With the announcement of Raiders legends Tom Flores and Charles Woodson being selected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, view photos from their iconic careers with the Silver and Black.

Tom Flores joined the Raiders coaching staff in 1972 as a wide receivers coach under John Madden. After Madden retired, Flores took over as Head Coach from 1979-87, winning 83 games and leading the Raiders to victories in Super Bowl XV and XVIII.
Charles Woodson was selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft after winning the Heisman trophy at the University of Michigan. He played in 154 games with 151 starts as a Raider and recorded 27 interceptions for 398 yards and 2 TDs. Woodson is the first player in NFL history to record 60 interceptions and 20 sacks.
