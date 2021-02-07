Social media reacts to Tom Flores, Charles Woodson Hall of Fame selections

The Pro Football Hall of Fame got a little more Silver and Black in it on Saturday.

It's official: Coach Tom Flores and Charles Woodson were selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It was announced during NFL Honors Saturday night. Charles Woodson was a first-ballot selection retiring in the top five of many defensive categories. Flores was finally able to get into Canton after many years of waiting, despite an incredible career and two Super Bowl wins as a head coach.