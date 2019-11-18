Social Reactions: Raiders extend their winning streak to three games

Nov 18, 2019 at 10:24 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

A win is a win and the Oakland Raiders most definitely had to scratch and claw their way to yesterday's victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Sitting at 6-4, the Silver and Black are locked into the playoff hunt with, and if the Kansas City Chiefs start to slip the Raiders might be able to jump them in the division standings.

The major takeaway from Sunday's game was the effort shown from the defensive line, Maxx Crosby in particular. The rookie defensive end out of Eastern Michigan recorded the most single-game sacks by a rookie in Raiders' history with four. His big performance kept pressure on Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley all day, and is a major reason the Raiders defense was able to come up strong on the last possession of the game.

Following the game, Raider Nation, the players, and members of the media took to social media to share their thoughts; let's take a look.

